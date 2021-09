TravelAwaits participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Only 80 years ago, people might have asked: “Dubai? Where is that?” Not anymore. The glittering city located on the southeast coast of the Persian Gulf has come a long way from its humble beginnings as a desert town to becoming a world-famous center of incredible riches, towering buildings, artificial and natural islands, and plenty of gold. Yes, everything that glitters in Dubai is indeed gold, including such a thing as ATMs that distribute gold coins and ingots instead of cash. But only a few miles away, the desert is still there in all its glory.

WORLD ・ 1 HOUR AGO