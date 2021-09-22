CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch experts in climate, energy and environmental justice discuss extreme weather at The Texas Tribune Festival

Cover picture for the articleSign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Watch a Texas Tribune Festival conversation featuring Robert Bullard, a distinguished professor of urban planning and environmental policy at Texas Southern University; Katharine Hayhoe, chief scientist for The Nature Conservancy; and Michael Webber, the Josey Centennial professor in energy resources and a mechanical engineering professor at the University of Texas at Austin.

