When do we press the panic button on the Cleveland Browns defense?

The Cleveland Browns placed wide receiver Jarvis Landry (knee) on Injured Reserve on Tuesday with an MCL sprain that he suffered early in the Week 2 win over the Houston Texans. This means that Landry must miss a minimum of three games after he was listed as week-to-week on Monday. Odell Beckham Jr. (knee) has yet to make his 2021 debut, but he's trending in the right direction for Week 3 against the Chicago Bears. If Beckham misses another game or is limited, Donovan Peoples-Jones, rookie Anthony Schwartz and Rashard Higgins would see a big bump in playing time and targets. All three tight ends -- Austin Hooper, David Njoku and Harrison Bryant could be heavily involved. Landry, who caught all five of his targets for 71 yards in the season opener, should be stashed in all formats as one of quarterback Baker Mayfield's favorite targets in the passing game.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO