CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

My Time with Kurt Cobain

By Michael Azerrad
The New Yorker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn early 1992, when I first met Kurt Cobain, he and Courtney Love were living in a little apartment in a two-up-two-down building on an ordinary street in the Fairfax section of Los Angeles. I had flown there from New York to interview him for a Rolling Stone cover story, the one with a famous photograph of him wearing a homemade T-shirt that said “Corporate Magazines Still Suck.” I was nervous. Not much was known about Kurt at that point, other than he was this guy from Seattle who screamed in his songs, smashed his guitars, and might be a heroin addict. He was also the most celebrated rock musician on the planet.

www.newyorker.com

Comments / 0

Related
Revolver

Metallica's Kirk Hammett on Witnessing Kurt Cobain, Axl Rose VMAs Clash

Celebrate the 30th anniversary of Metallica's Black Album with Revolver's Fall Issue bundles featuring limited-edition magazines and deluxe prints from photographer Ross Halfin, Baroness' John Baizley and visual artist Eric Wolfe Sahlsten. Order yours now!. Revolver's new Fall 2021 Issue features an in-depth interview with Metallica lead guitarist Kirk Hammett...
MUSIC
Popculture

Frances Bean Cobain Loses Treasured Item Belonging to Father Kurt Cobain in Divorce Settlement

Frances Bean Cobain did not have to give up much in the divorce settlement from her ex-husband, but she did lose a treasured item that belonged to her father, Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain. According to The Blast, Cobain and musician Isaiah Silva split in 2016, following a secret marriage less than two years prior. Cobain cited "irreconcilable differences" in divorce papers, with a messy court battle coming in the wake of her filing.
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kurt Cobain
Person
Krist Novoselic
Person
Courtney Love
Person
John
Person
Elvis Costello
Person
Dave Grohl
Person
Pete Townshend
Rolling Stone

How Nirvana Made ‘Nevermind’

Nirvana‘s second album shot up from the Northwest underground – the nascent grunge scene in Seattle – to blow hair metal off the map, kick Michael Jackson off the top of the Billboard album chart and turn the band into overnight stars. Though Nevermind‘s success would take a toll on Nirvana’s tortured leader, Kurt Cobain, no album in recent history had such an overpowering impact on a generation – a nation of teens suddenly turned punk. Cobain’s slashing riffs, corrosive singing and deviously oblique writing, rammed home by the Pixies-via-Zeppelin might of bassist Krist Novoselic and drummer Dave Grohl, put the warrior purity back in rock & roll.
MUSIC
Parade

Mind the 30th Anniversary of Nirvana's Masterpiece Album Nevermind With These 60 Kurt Cobain Quotes

Late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain has been called many things: pivotal, King of Grunge and spokesman for a generation. However, he was also a husband, a dad, a friend, a supporter of the LGBT+ community and a fierce advocate for women (he even wore dresses at shows). But perhaps his singular achievement, along with his band, is changing the music world forever with their album Nevermind.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Time#Rock Bands#Rolling Stone#Buddhist
Alternative Press

Nirvana’s 1992 cover captures a band breaking into the mainstream

With our Jan-Feb 1992 cover (#44), AltPress highlighted grunge pioneers Nirvana. Just following the Sept. 1991 release of the band’s legendary record Nevermind, the interview took fans behind the scenes just as the band were exploding into the mainstream. The article explored Nirvana’s experiences as they reconciled their newfound success with their punk rock roots, but in retrospect, it reads as something of a state of affairs for the now-legendary act. During the conversation, the band talked about the process behind the album, their difficulties confronting their status as rockstars and much more.
ROCK MUSIC
Nashville Scene

The Weekly Links: Tom DeLonge, Lil Nas X and Kurt Cobain

Here it is, our weekly roundup of things on the internet that Scene staffers read and found enjoyable or interesting or otherwise engaging. Most of us spend too much time online and we might as well share. From Vulture: Tom DeLonge Was Never Crazy. From Airmail: Bowie’s Top 100 Books.
CELEBRITIES
guitar.com

Eight myths about Kurt Cobain’s gear that people still believe

Kurt Cobain is one of the most iconic and revered figures in rock ‘n’ roll, and his approach to guitar playing has inspired millions of guitarists from all over the world for over three decades. As is often the way with music icons, there’s plenty of myths and legends told about Kurt’s short life and tragic death, and plenty more surrounding the way that he made the sounds that shook the world like no guitarist has since. Thankfully, with the help of some of the people who were there, we can hopefully clear some of those oft-repeated myths up.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Guitar World Magazine

Kurt Cobain's final Guitar World interview: “We play so hard that we can’t tune our guitars fast enough. People can relate to that”

Below is Guitar World's final interview with Kurt Cobain, conducted the week Nevermind was released in the fall of 1991. The original headline in GW's February 1992 issue was "Cool Hand Puke: Kurt Cobain tries to explain why Nirvana – third-hand guitars and all – is suddenly the hottest band in the country."
MUSIC
thewoodyshow.com

Dave Grohl Says This Foo Fighters Song Was Inspired By Kurt Cobain's Death

Everyone knows Foo Fighters was born from the ashes of Nirvana; however, in Rolling Stone's cover story with the Foos, Grohl revealed that the band's 2011 song "Walk" was actually inspired by Kurt Cobain's death. “It kind of comes from the day after Kurt died,” he explained. “Waking up that...
MUSIC
rockcellarmagazine.com

Dave Grohl Hints at ‘Insane Prog-Rock’ Foo Fighters Record, Reveals Which Song Was Inspired by Kurt Cobain in ‘Rolling Stone’

With the Foo Fighters set to be enshrined into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame coming up on Oct. 30 — the second induction of band leader Dave Grohl, following his first as a member of Nirvana — Rolling Stone this week published a big feature with Grohl and the band, conducted by veteran journalist Brian Hiatt.
MUSIC
floydct.com

Nirvana's Nevermind: 10 facts you never knew about the iconic album

Nirvana released their second album 'Nevermind' on September 24, 1991, and changed the face of music. It went onto become an unexpected global hit, turning Kurt Cobain, Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic into household names. This week, the iconic grunge album celebrates its 30th anniversary, with critics still lauding it...
MUSIC
NME

Manics’ James Dean Bradfield: “I will always be jealous of Nirvana’s ‘Nevermind'”

Manic Street Preachers‘ Jame Dean Bradfield has discussed the importance of Nirvana‘s ‘Nevermind’ as the genre-defining album celebrates its 30th anniversary. The iconic LP, which was released on September 24, 1991 and featured hit singles such as ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ and ‘Come As You Are’, saw Nirvana – comprising Kurt Cobain, Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic – bring alternative music into the mainstream, inspiring legions of music fans and three generations of musicians along the way.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy