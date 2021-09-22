Q&A About the Crisis in Afghanistan with Professor Jason Lyall

As soon as the footage of the Taliban picking their way through abandoned NATO bases in Afghanistan beamed around the world, the veteran Pakistani arms dealer started getting calls.The videos of the fighters in fatigues posing with US weapons, driving armoured cars and even flying US-made helicopters had alarmed the world. But several hundred kilometres away in neighbouring Pakistan, eyes gleamed. And sellers like Ahmad, who has spent two decades smuggling weapons from Afghanistan on special orders for his clientele, saw a glint of opportunity.“We are waiting, we are hopeful,” he tells his potential buyers enthusiastically on a video call....

