It’s sad to see a decent president like Biden throw Trump book at Black Haitian immigrants | Opinion

By Fabiola Santiago
Miami Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaitians aren’t the only ones flocking to the U.S. border with Mexico in large numbers. There are Cubans, Nicaraguans, Venezuelans, and a smattering of Central Americans, too, right now vying for the opportunity to apply for asylum at southern entry points. Everyone is fleeing horrible, oppressive conditions; everyone is nursing the hope of a better life in the United States.

Liz Cheney: `I was wrong' in opposing gay marriage in past

Rep. Liz Cheney says she was wrong to oppose gay marriage in the past, a stand that once split her family.Cheney, R-Wyo., a fierce critic of fellow Republican Donald Trump also tells CBS News' “60 Minutes” that she views her reelection campaign as the most important House race in the nation as forces aligned with the former president try to unseat her. She voted to impeach Trump over his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.In the interview aired Sunday night, Cheney said she had little affection for President Joe Biden who she believes...
Trump's Republican tyranny of the minority is entering a terrifying new phase

A Fox News poll released last week found that 67 percent of voters support requiring teachers and students to wear masks in schools. Even in the “reddish” state of Florida, a Quinnipiac University poll last month found that 60 percent of people there favor school mask mandates. This makes great sense given that Covid-19 hospital admissions for children recently reached their highest levels since the start of the pandemic, and the American Academy of Pediatrics reported more than 240,000 pediatric Covid cases between Sept. 2 and Sept. 9.
Biden didn’t stay long at the UN General Assembly. Republicans are delighted

When President Biden stepped up to the lectern at the 76th United Nations’ General Assembly this week, his administration was reeling from what critics have described as a pair of grievous self-inflicted foreign policy wounds. The first, most obvious wound was caused by his decision to pull the United States out of its 20-year-old war in Afghanistan; the second by his decision to join the UK in embarking on a new Indo-Pacific-focused alliance and nuclear submarine technology sharing deal with Australia.Biden bet his 2020 run for president of the United States on the contrast between Donald Trump’s dictator-friendly brand of...
Black Immigration Groups Demand Biden Halt Deportations Of Haitian Migrants

Days ago, the nation was taken aback when horseback riding U.S. Border Patrol agents were photographed and recorded using long “reins” to confront Haitian migrants seeking asylum in America. Shortly thereafter, federal authorities opened an investigation regarding the matter. While the White House characterized these images as “horrific” and inhumane, President Joe Biden‘s administration has moved forward with efforts to deport thousands of migrants seeking asylum from a nation battling political strife and natural disasters. In response, the Haitian Bridge Alliance, UndocuBlack Network, African Communities Together and the Black Alliance for Just Immigration are calling on the Biden administration to provide safe haven for Black migrants who need it.
Biden battered by crises as president's approval plunges

Just over eight months into office, President Biden is drowning in crises. From immigration, to foreign policy, to the economy, to the coronavirus pandemic, the president's problems appear to be mounting. Afghanistan. Arguably the biggest crisis facing Biden right now stems from his troop withdrawal that saw 13 American service...
Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert Introduces Articles Of Impeachment Against President Biden & Vice President Harris

(CBS4) – Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert announced on Friday, Sept. 24, she introduced articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. She says the administration failed “to ensure the national security of the United States and its citizens” with regard to the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan. The congresswoman, a Republican representing Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, says she felt it her duty to introduce the articles due to what she describes as the president giving American-made weapons to and aiding enemies. She also accuses the administration of colluding with the Taliban. Lauren Boebert (credit: CBS) “And let me be...
