Embr finally arrives on PS4 and Xbox One. Lets put out some fires! The Finger Guns Review. There’s probably a reason why firefighters are trained for months before actually given the job of saving civilians from actual fires. Embr, a firefighting ‘simulator’ from the lovely folks at Muse Games attempts to answer the question of what exactly would happen if firefighters were as regular as you and I, awaiting a call like Batman but pocketing a nice wage if we somehow managed to save human lives as well as our own without even having to put out the damn fire. Your possessions are meaningless, let it burn, right? Embr is a statement on the dank obsession with engorging upon the ever-expanding bosom of global capitalism that we may have seen in gaming form for some time.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO