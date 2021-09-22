CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Authority set to begin $30 million of work to improve platform stops, tunnel tracks for light rail system

By Ed Blazina
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePort Authority is about to embark on more than $30 million of work to improve the light rail system, some of it highly visible, some of it underground but still important. One project includes about $10.8 million of work to upgrade 18 high platform stations along the Red, Blue and Silver lines in the South Hills. Crews will repair concrete and masonry at the stations; improve access for people with disabilities; replace fiberglass panels; and install metal railings, LED light poles, and fixtures and wiring for new fare collection booths.

www.post-gazette.com

