Attack Theatre’s ‘Plus One’ welcomes audiences to new home with picnic-dance party

For Attack Theatre’s season opener, expect a show that has a picnic, housewarming party and dance performance all rolled into one. “Plus One,” an original piece by New York-based choreographer Antonio Brown, showcases not only the connections that can be created by attending a party but also Attack Theatre’s new home. Performances begin Friday and run through Oct. 3 at 212 45th St. in Lawrenceville. Tickets, $15-35, are available at www.attacktheatre.com.