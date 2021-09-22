CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

Attack Theatre’s ‘Plus One’ welcomes audiences to new home with picnic-dance party

By Sara Bauknecht
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor Attack Theatre’s season opener, expect a show that has a picnic, housewarming party and dance performance all rolled into one. “Plus One,” an original piece by New York-based choreographer Antonio Brown, showcases not only the connections that can be created by attending a party but also Attack Theatre’s new home. Performances begin Friday and run through Oct. 3 at 212 45th St. in Lawrenceville. Tickets, $15-35, are available at www.attacktheatre.com.

www.post-gazette.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Biden receives COVID-19 booster shot

President Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as he received his booster shot. In New York, thousands of hospital workers have been told to get vaccinated or be fired from their jobs. Errol Barnett reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Home, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
City
Lawrenceville, PA
State
New York State
Pittsburgh, PA
Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antonio Brown
Person
Bill T. Jones

Comments / 0

Community Policy