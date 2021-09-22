Flights of fancy
Biblical creationists have long held that the Neandertals were just one more group of humans. They were post-Flood, post-Babel descendants of Adam, expressing the genetic variation possible within the human kind, as people do today. So-called ‘progressive creationism’,1 which rejects biological evolution but tries to marry literal Genesis with long-age thinking (geological and cosmological evolution), has long had a problem with the Neandertal people. By definition, being long-agers, proponents of progressive creationism accept the dating methods, and these assign up to hundreds of thousands of years for the bones of Neandertal individuals. Yet even the most tortuous exegesis can’t stretch the Genesis 5 and 11 chronogenealogies back that far. So, this school of thought must (and does) hold that Neandertals were some sort of soulless non-human pre-Adamic creatures, no matter how human they may have appeared to be.creation.com
