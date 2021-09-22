CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

U.S. Army finishes exercises in Turkey as part of Europe-focused drill

By United Press International
Gephardt Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSept. 22 (UPI) — A multinational military exercise intended to improve interoperability between the U.S. Army and allied nations wrapped up its final phase in Turkey on Monday. The last soldiers from the Illinois Army National Guard have begun packing up their gear as they prepare to return to the...

