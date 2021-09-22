Building a New Life in Tijuana’s Booming Deportee Economy

Oscar Cimota learned of his order of deportation the day after his newborn died. He had two weeks to leave Bakersfield, California, for Tijuana, Mexico. He hardly had time to grieve. Like many deportees, Cimota had been brought to the U.S. when he was a child. His parents were from Mexico, but he didn’t have much family there. He didn’t speak Spanish well. And, like most undocumented immigrants, he never had a clear path to legal residency status. On Sunday, a decision from the Senate parliamentarian frustrated a Democratic proposal to create a pathway to citizenship for unauthorized immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children, those who are essential workers, and others, leaving millions in the same legal limbo that uprooted Cimota.