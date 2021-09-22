CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Building a New Life in Tijuana’s Booming Deportee Economy

By Film by César Martínez Barba
The New Yorker
 6 days ago

Oscar Cimota learned of his order of deportation the day after his newborn died. He had two weeks to leave Bakersfield, California, for Tijuana, Mexico. He hardly had time to grieve. Like many deportees, Cimota had been brought to the U.S. when he was a child. His parents were from Mexico, but he didn’t have much family there. He didn’t speak Spanish well. And, like most undocumented immigrants, he never had a clear path to legal residency status. On Sunday, a decision from the Senate parliamentarian frustrated a Democratic proposal to create a pathway to citizenship for unauthorized immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children, those who are essential workers, and others, leaving millions in the same legal limbo that uprooted Cimota.

www.newyorker.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Biden receives COVID-19 booster shot

President Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as he received his booster shot. In New York, thousands of hospital workers have been told to get vaccinated or be fired from their jobs. Errol Barnett reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mexico, NY
City
New York City, NY
State
California State
New York City, NY
Business
New York City, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tijuana#Building A New Life#Spanish#Senate#Democratic#Life After Deportation#American#The New Yorker

Comments / 0

Community Policy