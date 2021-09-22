CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Jesse Jackson released after breakthrough infection; Americans are dying at almost 10 times the rate of July: COVID-19 updates

By John Bacon and Jeanine Santucci, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sGPGe_0c4CnGX100

The United States is again reporting more than 2,000 COVID-19 deaths per day, a level not seen in more than six months.

Johns Hopkins University data shows the nation reported 14,220 deaths in the week ending Tuesday. At this pace, an American dies of COVID-19 every 43 seconds.

In July, deaths were as low as 1,525 per week, or a little more than 200 per day, meaning they're almost 10 times higher now. Put another way, as many Americans are now dying every 18 hours of COVID-19 as were dying in a full week just a few months ago.

Deaths are rising because America is still in a delta variant-fueled surge. Case counts are still about 12 times higher than they were in the last relative lull a few months ago but have been falling. Deaths are likely to peak in the coming weeks.

But the pace of deaths remains below that seen in some weeks of January, when about 3,400 Americans were reported dead in a typical day.

Mike Stucka

Also in the news:

►The Rev. Jesse Jackson, 79, was released Wednesday from a Chicago facility a month after he was hospitalized for a breakthrough COVID-19 infection and for Parkinson’s disease. His wife Jacqueline, 77, was also infected but was not vaccinated. She required oxygen and a brief intensive care unit stay and was released this month.

►Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis named Dr. Joseph Ladapo – who said he doesn’t believe in school closures, lockdowns or vaccine mandates – as the state’s surgeon general.

►United Airlines says more than 97% of its U.S.-based employees are fully vaccinated, less than a week before a deadline to get the shots or get fired.

►New Britain High in Connecticut, which recently resumed full in-person learning, is temporarily returning to remote learning. Mayor Erin Stewart said the school cited difficulties controlling vandalism and student fighting.

►Nearly 1 in 5 Americans are consuming an unhealthy amount of alcohol, a new survey suggests . Several previous studies have suggested Americans are buying more alcohol and drinking more frequently during the coronavirus pandemic.

►Brazilian Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga, in New York at the United Nations General Assembly, said he has tested positive and will quarantine in the U.S. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who spoke to the assembly Tuesday, suffered a mild case last year and has said he doesn't need to be vaccinated.

📈 Today's numbers: The U.S. has recorded more than 42.4 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 678,900 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data . Global totals: More than 229.7 million cases and 4.7 million deaths. More than 182 million Americans – 54.8% of the population – have been fully vaccinated, according to the CDC .

📘 What we're reading: Parents of young children woke up Monday morning to the news that COVID-19 vaccines for their little ones may be just around the corner. So, when can kids get the vaccine? We answered your questions .

Keep refreshing this page for the latest news. Want more? Sign up for USA TODAY's Coronavirus Watch newsletter to receive updates directly to your inbox and join our Facebook group .

Acute teacher shortage put strain on pandemic learning

The pandemic has triggered a spike in teacher retirements and resignations at a time when schools need more staff to make up for learning losses and to run online learning for those not ready to return. The lack of teachers is “really a nationwide issue and definitely a statewide issue,” said Linda Darling-Hammond, president of California’s State Board of Education.

In Michigan, Eastpointe Community Schools moved its middle school back to remote learning this week because it doesn’t have enough teachers. The small district north of Detroit has 43 positions vacant – a quarter of its teaching staff.

“You don’t want just an adult who can pass a background check, you want a teacher in front of your kids,” spokeswoman Caitlyn Kienitz said.

Who gets booster shots? This panel will decide

A committee of top vaccine experts was kicking off 10 hours of meeting Wednesday to decide who should be eligible for a booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 shot. A vote is expected Thursday. A different federal advisory committee on Friday recommended a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine six months after full vaccination for people age 65 and older and those at high risk of severe COVID-19.

The FDA has not yet issued an approval for the booster doses, so while the CDC's committee can meet, it cannot vote on recommendations until it receives that sign-off,  said Dr. Julie Morita, executive vice president of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, a health-focused nonprofit.

Elizabeth Weise and Karen Weintraub

Doctor accused of stealing vaccine sues bosses, accuses them of bias

A Houston-area doctor who was fired after public health officials accused him of stealing vials of COVID-19 vaccine to administer to family and friends is suing Harris County, accusing it of discriminating against South Asians . Dr. Hasan Gokal said his supervisors accused him of giving the vaccine to too many people of South Asian descent late the first night of the Moderna vaccine rollout. All those present had been vaccinated, and there were 10 doses left. No volunteers nor police officers at the rollout wanted them, Gokal said, so he made late-night calls to people he knew, and even his wife. Gokal said his boss told him he didn’t give out the shots equitably.

"I asked him, ‘Equitably? What do you mean equitably? Are you saying there’s too many Indian names in the group?’" Gokal said. "He looks at me and says, ‘Exactly.’”

The county attorney’s office did not immediately return a message seeking  comment.

Biden to announce 500M more vaccines for lower-income countries

President Joe Biden is set to announce that the United States is doubling its purchase of Pfizer’s COVID-19 shots to share with the world – 1 billion doses – as he embraces the goal of vaccinating 70% of the global population within the next year.

The additional vaccines are part of an agreement with the U.S. government to supply doses to 92 low- and lower-middle-income countries and 55 member states of the African Union, areas that don’t have widespread access to COVID-19 vaccines.

Pfizer said the doses will be provided at a not-for-profit price. Deliveries of the vaccine to these areas started in August and the total 1 billion doses are expected to be delivered to these areas by September 2022, the company said, adding that the first doses as part of this program arrived in Rwanda on Aug. 18. Since that time, more than 30 million had been shipped to 22 countries.

– Christal Hayes

California has best handle on COVID-19 transmission

California is now the state with the lowest transmission of COVID-19 in the country, according to data reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The state is reporting transmission levels considered "substantial" by the CDC, along with the territory Puerto Rico. All other states currently have "high" levels of transmission." High transmission consists of 100 or more cases per 100,000 people in the last week.

California's rate is 94 cases per 100,000. By comparison, Texas is 386 and Florida is 296. About 70% of eligible Californians – those 12 and up – are fully vaccinated, according to state data. That's compared to the national average of about 64%.

Art installation in nation's capital commemorates COVID-19 deaths

An installation of more than 660,000 white flags on the National Mall was on display, beginning this weekend, to represent lives lost during the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. The temporary art installation, called "In America: Remember," was created by artist Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg. It will be available to view for two weeks. Many of the flags include personal tributes to people who have died.

There have been more than 678,000 COVID-19 deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic in early 2020, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University.

Shortage of monoclonal antibody drugs hits states

A shortage of monoclonal antibody drugs, used to fight infection and shown to reduce hospitalization and deaths if administered early, is impacting states amid rising cases of unvaccinated people.

In Tennessee, the state government is now recommending nearly all vaccinated residents be denied access to monoclonal antibody treatment to preserve the limited supply for non-vaccinated patients.

Hawaii's health centers are receiving just half of the amount of monoclonal antibody treatments they are requesting to treat patients. The weekly supply for the state has been capped at 680 treatments by the federal government.

'Worried about her fertility': Unvaccinated bride-to-be dies

The family of an unvaccinated Kentucky woman who died from COVID-19 just days after she was supposed to get married is sharing her story in the hopes of encouraging others to get vaccinated.

Samantha Wendell, a 29-year-old surgical technician in Grand Rivers, Kentucky, became engaged to her longtime boyfriend in 2019, her family has told national media outlets. She spent much of the late summer in the hospital and ended up on a ventilator, according to family. Her funeral was held at that same church days after her Sept. 10 death.

"She was worried about her fertility," a cousin wrote in a Facebook group for COVID-19 survivors and loved ones of those who've died from the virus. "Misinformation killed her."

– Mary Ramsey, The Courier-Journal

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jesse Jackson released after breakthrough infection; Americans are dying at almost 10 times the rate of July: COVID-19 updates

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

80 Fully Vaccinated People Die Of COVID-19 In Minnesota; 12,559 Breakthrough Cases Recorded

At least 80 people have died of COVID-19 in Minnesota despite being fully vaccinated, according to the state’s breakthrough COVID-19 data released Monday. The figure represents 0.002% of the state’s fully vaccinated population. The data released by officials also showed that the state has recorded at least 12,559 breakthrough COVID-19 cases, which equate to 0.42% of Minnesota’s three million fully vaccinated individuals.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Connecticut State
State
Kentucky State
State
Hawaii State
TheDailyBeast

Ex-CIA QAnoner Who Called COVID a Hoax Dies From Virus

A former CIA officer who billed himself as the first person to dub COVID-19 a hoax, died in a Florida hospital from the virus he claimed didn’t really exist, Vice reported. Robert David Steele, who was also an early QAnon acolyte, was hospitalized with COVID symptoms earlier this month, according to Vice. “I will not take the vaccination, though I did test positive for whatever they’re calling ‘COVID’ today, but the bottom line is that my lungs are not functioning,” Steele wrote in his final blog post less than two weeks ago. Steele’s friend Mark Tassi, also a well-known conspiracy theorist, confirmed Steele’s death in an Instagram video. Tassi claimed Steele’s doctors hooked him up to a ventilator only to make Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, look bad. Steele had been in Florida on a speaking tour during which he promoted false information about COVID and insisted Donald Trump would soon be reinstated as president.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Business Insider

After Biden announcement, Fauci predicts 'many, many' more vaccine mandates to compel enough Americans to get COVID-19 shots

"Many, many" more local vaccine mandates are coming, Dr. Anthony Fauci predicted Sunday. About 75 million eligible Americans are unvaccinated, Fauci said. The comments came after the Biden administration's sweeping new vaccine rules. "Many, many more mandates" will come on top of the Biden administrations' new vaccine restrictions, Dr. Anthony...
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Jackson
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
International Business Times

15,790 Fully Vaccinated Americans Either Hospitalized Or Died Of COVID-19

More than 15,000 Americans have been admitted to hospitals or have died of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated for the virus, new data showed. At least 12,750 fully vaccinated individuals in the U.S. suffered breakthrough COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Sept. 13. People aged 65 and older accounted for 70% of reported breakthrough hospitalizations.
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

162 Fully Vaccinated Massachusetts Residents Die Of COVID-19; 23,800 Breakthrough Cases Reported

More than 160 fully vaccinated residents in Massachusetts have died of COVID-19 as the state reports over 23,800 breakthrough cases, according to the latest data. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health on Tuesday published new data on breakthrough cases reported in the state. According to it, 162 deaths were reported among the state’s fully vaccinated people since the beginning of the pandemic. The figure represents 0.004% of Massachusetts’ fully vaccinated population.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Independent

West Virginia governor warns of ‘terrible, terrible carnage’ as US passes 40 million Covid cases

The US has a case of long Covid, having now topped more than 40 million known cases, more than the population of the whole state of California. Leaders across the country — and the political spectrum — are urging people to get vaccinated to stop what one governor called “terrible, terrible carnage.”“We’ve got a really big time situation in West Virginia. Rights or no rights, you need to really get vaccinated. You need to give to your neighbours, I know you’re loving, caring people. We’ve got to do this,” West Virginia governor Jim Justice said on Monday, after reading...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19#Americans#Johns Hopkins University#Republican#United Airlines#Brazilian#Coronavirus Watch#State Board Of Education
Marietta Daily Journal

Retired seniors in US aren’t covered by Biden’s vaccine plan

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s new COVID-19 plan will mandate vaccines for 100 million working Americans, but one group was conspicuously absent from this week’s announcement: senior citizens. They’re also the most likely to be hospitalized or die from the virus — by a wide margin. Retired seniors have been...
U.S. POLITICS
sbstatesman.com

The Onion Bagel: Ron DeSantis encourages passersby to spit in his mouth to prove COVID-19 isn’t scary

The Onion Bagel is a satirical column for The Statesman. Florida now has the highest rates of infections, hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID-19 out of any point yet during the pandemic, according to The New York Times. Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, addressed the public’s concerns during a press conference last Friday where he announced a new public health strategy to combat COVID-19 concerns.
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

2,675 Fully Vaccinated Americans Have Died Of COVID-19; 11,440 Breakthrough Cases Hospitalized

More than 2,600 fully vaccinated Americans have died of COVID-19 as the country continues to see a rise in the number of breakthrough hospitalizations, the latest data showed. According to the data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at least 2,675 Americans died of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated as of Sept. 7. Among the total breakthrough deaths, 87% were people aged 65 and older, 44% were female patients and 21% were patients who were either asymptomatic or whose deaths were not COVID-related.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Gazette

Jesse Jackson, 79, released from care following bout with COVID-19

The Rev. Jesse Jackson is set to leave a Chicago rehabilitation facility following a bout with COVID-19 and therapy for Parkinson's disease, his family said. Jackson, 79, and his wife Jacqueline, 77, were hospitalized at Northwestern Memorial Hospital following positive COVID-19 tests, but the former was moved to the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab given his Parkinson's, according to a report.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
washingtoninformer.com

Rev. Jesse Jackson Leaves Hospital After Bout with COVID

Rev. Jesse Jackson was discharged Wednesday from a rehab facility after receiving successful treatment for COVID-19. Jackson, 79, and his wife, Jacqueline, 77, were admitted to the Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago on Aug. 21 after testing positive. Jacqueline, who spent time in the intensive care unit, was discharged on Sept. 4.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WIS-TV

Jesse Jackson released from Chicago facility after COVID-19 recovery

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson is headed home a month after he was hospitalized for a breakthrough COVID-19 infection and following intensive physical therapy for Parkinson’s disease. Jackson spoke briefly with reporters Wednesday before leaving a downtown Chicago facility. He and his wife, Jacqueline, were first hospitalized a...
CHICAGO, IL
fox29.com

Pennsylvania releases data on 'breakthrough' COVID-19 cases

PENNSYLVANIA - Pennsylvania residents who are unvaccinated against the coronavirus were far more likely to contract COVID-19, become hospitalized and die than those who got the shot, health officials said Tuesday in the first public release of data on so-called "breakthrough" infections in the state. More than 35,000 people who...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

256K+
Followers
34K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy