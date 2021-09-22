Ashton Sanders to play Bobby Brown in Whitney biopic

A biopic can be entirely flattering or more than a little condescending, but as with so many things, it’s all about the perspective that’s being used and the point of view of the audience members that are watching. Amy Winehouse was to many people a very talented and popular musician in her time, but her personal troubles weren’t much of a secret to anyone. In a coming biopic, it’s fair to say that there are some things that are going to come out, and whether they’re known facts that the public has access to or not is bound to be a point of contention for a lot of fans. Those that hold Amy up as an icon, someone who was worth following despite her many troubles, are bound to vilify the effort and will perhaps even say that it’s not the truth. However it plays out, the one thing that needs to be done, among many, is to find the right person for the role, and hope that things work out.

