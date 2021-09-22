CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashton Sanders to play Bobby Brown in Whitney biopic

Cover picture for the articleAshton Sanders will play Bobby Brown in the Whitney Houston biopic 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody'. The 25-year-old actor has been tapped to play the 'Every Little Step' hitmaker, who was married to Whitney between 1992 and 2007, in the hotly-anticipated movie. Naomi Ackie will portray the late music icon...

