Over-engineering is the name of the game, so we picked the brains of the Tundra's design and engineering leads. It's always a good sign to see dirt splatters and grass still hanging onto on a pre-production truck, even after it's been shined up everywhere else to be put on display. That was the case with the 2022 Toyota Tundras on display at a pre-reveal sneak peek, and every time various Toyota reps apologized for it, I was like, no way, this is great to see.

CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO