CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

How a children’s COVID vaccine could offer a new normal for schools

WHYY
WHYY
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?. The final piece of the school-vaccination puzzle may soon fall into place, with Pfizer’s recent announcement that it has developed an effective vaccine for children ages 5-11. But what exactly that means for America’s educators and...

whyy.org

Comments / 4

Anderson P.
5d ago

Uhhhh no when it comes to my kids. You never even saw the fake news showing children dying during the pandemic peak.

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
bridgemi.com

Detroit schools are spending $70M for COVID testing. Could a vaccine mandate be next?

Detroit schools are spending $70M for COVID testing. Could a vaccine mandate be next? was originally published by Chalkbeat, a nonprofit news organization covering public education. Sign up for their newsletters here: ckbe.at/newsletters. The Detroit school district is investing heavily into weekly COVID testing for students and staff as a...
DETROIT, MI
Daily Item

State reports 7-day total of 139 new COVID cases among Valley's school-aged children

The state Department of Health reported 139 COVID cases linked to Valley schools in the latest seven-day window, a 26 percent increase over last week. State Health officials released the most recent data late Thursday. It showed 7,215 new cases statewide in children aged 5-18. That total included five in Montour County, 81 in Northumberland County, 27 in Snyder and 26 in Union County.
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Vaccines
Philadelphia, PA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Philadelphia, PA
Society
Philadelphia, PA
Vaccines
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Local
Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Philadelphia, PA
Coronavirus
Philadelphia, PA
Health
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford Public Schools to offer in-school COVID testing

New Bedford Public Schools is implementing in-school symptomatic testing for COVID-19 on a voluntary basis for students and staff. In a letter sent September 15 to NBPS parents and guardians, Wanda Nunes, NBPS Supervisor of School Nurses, detailed the testing option, which requires completion of a parental consent form. Describing the program as “an extra layer of protection to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Ms. Nunes noted the ease of the new rapid antigen test. “It is a quick, nasal swab collected under the supervision of a school nurse or trained health provider. Unlike COVID-19 tests of the past, it is not uncomfortable and easy for students to do themselves.”
NEW BEDFORD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Normal#Covid#Weather#Drexel University#Whyy News
WHYY

Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium to open clinic offering primary care

A steady stream of foot traffic flowed in and out of Deliverance Evangelistic Church in North Philadelphia on a recent cloudy afternoon. There were the usual walk-ins: people coming by for their first or second COVID-19 shots; a handful showing up for quick PCR tests for the virus. But sprinkled throughout was a cadre of professionals there to transform the space: an architect with bundles of blueprints tucked under his arm; an interior decorator; a flooring salesman equipped with panels of surface samples.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KOLD-TV

FACT FINDERS: Could Arizona schools soon require the COVID vaccine?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Los Angeles School District is mandating the COVID-19 vaccine for students 12 and older. Could our local students soon be required to get the shot as well?. The Arizona Department of Health Services is not considering the COVID vaccine as a required childhood...
ARIZONA STATE
WHYY

Philly Health Department to begin administering Pfizer booster doses Saturday

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health will begin administering doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster Saturday to those who are eligible. The department’s announcement Friday afternoon followed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s endorsement of Pfizer booster shots for millions of older or otherwise vulnerable Americans. “We all...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WHYY

Dr. Paul Offit on COVID vaccines and the history of medical advances

Most of our most significant medical breakthroughs and lifesaving therapies have had messy, often gruesome beginnings. Dr. PAUL OFFIT, director of the Vaccine Education Center at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and member of the FDA’s COVID Vaccine advisory panel, highlights this history in his new book, You Bet Your Life: From Blood Transfusions to Mass Vaccination, the Long and Risky History of Medical Innovation. Offit details the development of transplants, blood transfusions, anesthesia, vaccines, X-rays, chemotherapy, and genetic engineering to demonstrate that medical advances are rarely risk-free. We’ll talk to Offit about this history and the tradeoffs but first we’ll ask him about the COVID pandemic, the question of vaccine boosters, and where we stand on vaccines for children.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Omaha.com

Constipation in children: What's normal and how can parents help?

DEAR MAYO CLINIC: My 10-year-old daughter spends hours in the bathroom daily. Every time I inquire, she tells me she is constipated. We do not eat out a lot, and we incorporate fruits or vegetables at each meal. She also drinks water most of the day. Is constipation normal at this age, and what can I do to help her?
OMAHA, NE
healthday.com

Over Half of American Children Have Detectable Lead Levels in Their Blood

MONDAY, Sept. 27, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- More than 50% of American children have detectable blood lead levels, a new study reveals. And young children who live in places with lots of pre-1950s housing and low incomes have the greatest risk. "Public health authorities have worked commendably to reduce lead...
KIDS
WHYY

In cities, the highest amputation rates are associated with poverty and being Black, a new study shows

Amputation rates for patients with peripheral artery disease, or PAD, have long been higher in rural America than in cities, largely because of a lack of access to specialty care. For years, health researchers have studied this from a geographic standpoint, on the county level. And the research consistently finds that counties that are poor, counties that are more rural, and counties that have fewer physicians tend to have higher amputation rates.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

WHYY

Philadelphia, PA
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

 https://whyy.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy