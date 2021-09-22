Clickbait for Classic Literary Characters

It’s a very good year for new movies at the New York Film Festival (which starts Friday), but nothing that I’ve seen is more inventive and original than a film playing in the festival’s Revivals section: “Chameleon Street,” Wendell B. Harris, Jr.’s feature from 1990, which is screening there in a new restoration. The movie (which will open on October 22nd at BAM; it’s also streaming via Amazon, in unrestored form) is an overlooked classic and a cautionary tale of a director’s stifled career and the industry’s indifference. “Chameleon Street” won the Grand Jury Prize at Sundance in early 1990—but then it went without distribution for more than a year. It wasn’t at the New York Film Festival that year, and when it was released—only scantly—in 1991, it was met with largely uncomprehending and snooty reviews. Shockingly, outrageously, it’s Harris’s only feature film to date—and not for lack of trying. After the film’s success at Sundance, he moved to Hollywood and sold remake rights to Warner Brothers (they never remade it), but he couldn’t get a deal to make a second film. (In an extraordinary 2007 interview, he said, “I went to a million of these meetings. I pitched and I pitched until I was hoarse. I remember belly aching to Soderbergh, ‘I’m pitching and pitching and they’re nodding and showing me the door.’ ”) “Chameleon Street”—which Harris wrote, directed, and starred in—is, to my mind, an unmitigated masterwork that should stand as an inspiration for independent filmmakers. It is also a living reproach to those within the system who benefit more for achieving less—and who have seen fit to keep Harris, a Black man, out of their ranks.

