CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Clickbait for Classic Literary Characters

By Megan Broussard
The New Yorker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFantine (“Les Misérables”) *Terms and conditions and hidden service fees paid to M. and Mme. Thénardier may apply. Maxim de Winter (“Rebecca”) LOCAL MANDERLEY GIRLS LOOKING FOR LOVE (2) hot new singles in your estate: xxxDannyDanvers, MrsdeWinter02, five feet away. Dorian Gray (“The Picture of Dorian Gray”) Soul-to-Sketch Art Converter...

www.newyorker.com

Comments / 0

Related
prrecordgazette.com

Literary lightweight is fun but predictable

A misunderstanding. A revelation. A heartfelt discovery. A cranky curmudgeon with a heart of gold, a drinking problem and financial worries. A flinty career woman secretly afraid she doesn’t have what it takes. A cat. I don’t want to say that Best Sellers reads like something crafted by a first-time screenwriter fresh out of a creative writing course, but …
BOOKS & LITERATURE
quirkbooks.com

Favorite Underrated Literary Pirates

This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Quirk Books may earn a commission. By mid-September, plenty of people are already well into spooky season and breaking out the Halloween decorations, but don't forget about National Talk Like a Pirate Day! This day may have started as a parody holiday and a bit of a joke, but given the popularity of the Golden Age of Piracy (and a desire to find silliness and joy in everyday life), it’s become a day for every seafaring fan to break out the “ahoy mateys.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
@JohnLocke

One of the West’s Timeless Literary Classics Faces Attacks

Joseph Loconte writes for National Review Online about progressives’ distaste for one of the seminal works of Western literature. America’s founding generation absorbed Virgil (70–19 b.c.) and the lessons of Rome. They admired the story of Aeneas, the man who led a tiny group of intrepid refugees across the sea to create a great nation in a hostile world. Like Rome, the American republic would inaugurate a new social and political order. Indeed, the motto on the Great Seal of the United States, a novus ordo seclorum — a new order for the ages — was borrowed fromVirgil’s book of poems, The Eclogues. Unlike Rome, however, this political order would be based on the concepts of human equality and human freedom.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
bookriot.com

SURVIVOR 41: Heroes Vs. Villains, Literary Edition

How do you top Survivor season 40: Winners at War? This burning question has occupied fans of the show since the finale aired in May 2020, and it will be no easy feat. But I believe I have the solution: heroes vs. villains, literary style!. The best seasons of Survivor...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Mclachlan
pghcitypaper.com

2021 Pittsburgh Fall Guide: Literary

the popular Pittsburgh Arts and Lectures series, is back with critically acclaimed author Brit Bennett, the author of the New York Times bestseller The Vanishing Half, and The Mothers. The Vanishing Half tells the story of two twins: one raised Black and one raised as white. 7:30 p.m. Mon. Sept. 20. $10-15. pittsburghlectures.org.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Literary Hub

In Defense of Labels: On Genre as a Literary Conversation

Recently while cleaning up my computer files, I found the document I used to write the first draft of what would become—many years and drafts and frustrations later—my debut novel, The Body Scout. I didn’t have a title back then. I didn’t have any epigraphs picked out either. So instead at the top of the page I typed: science fiction body horror baseball noir novel.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Pioneer Press

Literary pick of the week: ‘Lost Songs of the Suomi Synod’

If you are of Finnish descent — or interested in music — Minneapolis-based folk/rock singer/songwriter Jonathan Rundman has a treat for you in his self-published new book, “Lost Songs of the Suomi Synod,” which includes many “firsts.”. The Suomi Synod is a Lutheran denomination that Rundman says faded away in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
shortlist.com

The 40 most powerful literary quotes of all time

The most powerful literary quotes have the ability to stop you right in your tracks. Whether you are looking for that perfect sentence to use in a speech or want a bit of inspiration for yourself, you can do no better than hitting some of the greatest books of all time and finding a sublime sentence or two.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clickbait#Paris#Find A Grave#Manderley#Holden#University Of Phoenix#Host
The New Yorker

Briefly Noted

Bewilderment, by Richard Powers (Norton). In this follow-up to Powers’s Pulitzer-winning eco-saga “The Overstory,” a recently widowed astrobiologist engaged in assessing the potential for life on other planets must attend to the needs of his nine-year-old son, Robin, who has a spectrum disorder. Since the boy’s mother died, his symptoms have intensified and his empathy for animals sometimes leads to angry outbursts. He undergoes an experimental neurofeedback therapy that can imprint other people’s emotions—including his mother’s—onto him. Before long, the treatment transforms Robin into an almost oracular figure, a social-media activist devoted to protecting the earth against mankind. Powers provides a moving depiction of filial love, as father and son confront a world of “invisible suffering on unimaginable scales.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The New Yorker

Reading a Novel Set Entirely in Slack

Calvin Kasulke’s new book, “Several People Are Typing,” is the tale of a guy whose psyche gets trapped in Slack, the workplace-messaging app. Slack lends the story its setting, dictates its form (a series of conversations among co-workers), and defines the book’s voice (characters communicate in a recognizable Slack-speak). Kasulke’s proposition, which taps into the subsuming nature of Work Today, seems to be: What if Slack ate a novel? A reader’s reply might be: Why would I read that novel? And yet “Several People Are Typing” is fun, funny, addictive, and surreal. It doesn’t feel much like literature, but it does feel like any number of Slack-adjacent activities: procrastinating, eavesdropping, solving a puzzle. I blazed through it in an hour, came up for air, and then immediately blazed through it again—behavior that mystified me until I remembered how I am on Slack.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The New Yorker

Opera and Cabaret Mashups in “Only an Octave Apart”

For the show “Only an Octave Apart” (running through Oct. 3, at St. Ann’s Warehouse), Anthony Roth Costanzo and Justin Vivian Bond stitch together opera and cabaret in medleys arranged by Nico Muhly. One mashup combines two different laments by a woman named Dido: the closing aria from Henry Purcell’s “Dido and Aeneas” (1689), and the singer Dido’s single “White Flag” (2003). Purcell’s Carthaginian queen cannot forsake love, and the English songwriter echoes her namesake’s dignified demurral: “I’m in love and always will be.”
PERFORMING ARTS
City Journal

John Updike and the Politics of Literary Reputation

In 1990, when Rabbit at Rest was published to broad acclaim, ending John Updike’s magisterial Rabbit Angstrom quartet, Updike was arguably the most admired writer in the United States and also its most characteristically American. Thirty years later, he is largely an object of resentment. His is a striking case study in the politics of literary reputation in a time of generational upheaval. Updike has not been a victim of cancel culture. He merely represents the ancien regime.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Google
The New Yorker

“Chameleon Street,” an Overlooked Masterwork That’s Also a Cautionary Tale About Hollywood

It’s a very good year for new movies at the New York Film Festival (which starts Friday), but nothing that I’ve seen is more inventive and original than a film playing in the festival’s Revivals section: “Chameleon Street,” Wendell B. Harris, Jr.’s feature from 1990, which is screening there in a new restoration. The movie (which will open on October 22nd at BAM; it’s also streaming via Amazon, in unrestored form) is an overlooked classic and a cautionary tale of a director’s stifled career and the industry’s indifference. “Chameleon Street” won the Grand Jury Prize at Sundance in early 1990—but then it went without distribution for more than a year. It wasn’t at the New York Film Festival that year, and when it was released—only scantly—in 1991, it was met with largely uncomprehending and snooty reviews. Shockingly, outrageously, it’s Harris’s only feature film to date—and not for lack of trying. After the film’s success at Sundance, he moved to Hollywood and sold remake rights to Warner Brothers (they never remade it), but he couldn’t get a deal to make a second film. (In an extraordinary 2007 interview, he said, “I went to a million of these meetings. I pitched and I pitched until I was hoarse. I remember belly aching to Soderbergh, ‘I’m pitching and pitching and they’re nodding and showing me the door.’ ”) “Chameleon Street”—which Harris wrote, directed, and starred in—is, to my mind, an unmitigated masterwork that should stand as an inspiration for independent filmmakers. It is also a living reproach to those within the system who benefit more for achieving less—and who have seen fit to keep Harris, a Black man, out of their ranks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
tsl.news

Literary wanderings: Getting lost in Lyon

It’s not every book that you fall into, that swallows you whole, that paints a world for you to walk around in. They are the books we seek but seldom find. They pull you close and sit you down and insist that you stay and listen till the end. That...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Den of Geek

How Star Wars: Visions’ Lop Was Inspired by a Classic Marvel Character

This Star Wars: Visions article contains spoilers. Star Wars: Visions brings the galaxy far, far away closer to its Japanese roots with nine anime shorts that introduce plenty of new characters to the saga. There’s Ronin, a lone wanderer with a mysterious past who gets stuck in the middle of a Sith invasion; Karre and Am, twins raised from birth to be powerful in the ways of the dark side; Kara, the daughter of a legendary sword smith who may be the only hope for a new generation of Jedi Knights; and the Elder, an aging master swordsman who travels the galaxy looking for worthy challengers.
COMICS
The New Yorker

The New Yorker Writers and Editors Who Inspired “The French Dispatch”

One day in May of 2003, I answered the phone in The New Yorker’s archive and received a very unusual request. “I’m calling on behalf of the director Wes Anderson,” the woman on the other end of the line said. “He’s interested in buying your archive.” It took a moment to sink in. Buy the archive? (This was a couple of years before the magazine gave subscribers access to every edition online.) I wasn’t quite sure how to respond, so I simply told her that our archive wasn’t for sale, and that we were sorry we couldn’t accommodate the filmmaker. When I reminded Anderson of this incident recently, he replied that he remembered making the attempt—although, he remarked dryly, “I don’t think I had anything close to the money it would have taken.” Instead, he purchased a large set of bound volumes of the magazine from the University of California, Berkeley, and is currently the caretaker of the New Yorker collection that belonged to the longtime staff writer Lillian Ross, who died in 2017. All of which is to say that Anderson has had, and continues to have, a lifelong interest in The New Yorker, its writers, and its innermost workings.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The New Yorker

Sunday Reading: Adaptations

In 1998, the novelist Michael Cunningham published a short story in The New Yorker about a woman living in postwar Los Angeles who feels dissatisfied with her incomplete marriage. On the day of her husband’s birthday, she peruses Virginia Woolf’s novel “Mrs. Dalloway” and starts reflecting on the trajectory of her own life. “A Room at the Normandy” is an excerpt from Cunningham’s novel “The Hours,” which won the 1999 Pulitzer Prize for fiction and was adapted into an Oscar-winning film, in 2002, starring Meryl Streep, Julianne Moore, and Nicole Kidman. The short story follows the protagonist as she comes to terms with a lingering sense of restlessness and discontent. “She might, at this moment, be nothing but a floating intelligence,” Cunningham writes, “not even a brain inside a skull, just a presence that perceives, as a ghost might.” The tale is an arresting depiction of a woman who feels inconsequential within not only her marriage but her very existence.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IndieWire

Best Screenwriting Books Every Writer Should Read

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Every great movie began as a blank sheet of paper. Before a filmmaker or actor can create onscreen magic, they need something to say. So it should come as no surprise that many directors and performers credit scripts for much of their success. Good screenwriters lay the foundation for the beautiful shots and memorable performances that stick with us throughout our lives. In the...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
gamerevolution.com

The Mario movie voice cast reads like a clickbait list

Shigeru Miyamoto revealed the upcoming Mario movie’s voice actors, a group that sounds straight out of a clickbait YouTube video or a poorly written listicle. Instead of using the cast of actors that play the characters in the games, the film from Illumination has a hodgepodge of famous Hollywood stars voicing them. While we’re glad that we’ve somehow been spared from having James Corden play Yoshi or some other nonsense, he would have fit right in with the cast that’s been assembled.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy