ENTERPRISE — Why is this wheat different from all other wheat?. Because it can be made into matzah, the thin, crisp unleavened bread, traditionally eaten by Jewish people during the Passover seder — when a child will ask the first of four traditional questions from the Haggadah, — “Why is this night different than all other nights?” The answer is that it was the night the God had the angel of death “pass over” the homes of the ancient Israelites while they were still in bondage in Egypt.

