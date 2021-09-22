CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Refilling our Social Calendars: Students reflect on campus social life

By Omala Snyder
Dartmouth
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew and returning students grapple with the social pressures of a “normal” Dartmouth term. Dartmouth prides itself on its tight-knit community; however, as we all know, the past year and a half has left the student body both geographically and emotionally fragmented. Now that most students have returned to campus, both new and old pressures have begun to resurface.

www.thedartmouth.com

Comments / 0

Related
kean.edu

Cougar Connections Center of Social Work Opens on Campus

Sometimes, it’s not coursework or exams that keep students from earning their college degree. Some students may be food insecure, or face homelessness, or have other basic needs making it difficult to focus on academics. A new support service at Kean University, the Cougar Connections Center of Social Work, located...
UNION, NJ
asu.edu

ASU students are 'Coding for a Social Good'

Watts College course to address challenges for residents experiencing homelessness. A recent report by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development revealed that more than half a million Americans nationwide experienced homelessness. And with over 10,000 people experiencing homelessness in Arizona, finding solutions to support these individuals is critical.
TEMPE, AZ
UC Daily Campus

UConn student named Social Justice Fellow

Last month, The Martin Luther King Memorial Foundation named University of Connecticut student Damani Douglas a social justice fellow, according to a UConn Today article. Douglas, a sixth-semester political science and communications major, is one of 50 undergraduate and graduate students who make up the organization. Douglas was inspired to...
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Life#Socialization#Dartmouth#International Student#Social Calendars#College#Greek#Green
Daily Californian

UC Berkeley students reflect on barriers to entry for campus clubs

For most students on campus majoring in technology, business or computer science, club recruitment is as integral to life as sleeping. For many, so are the rejections. As the club recruitment season ramps up on campus, some students took to Reddit to express their frustration with student organizations, claiming they had been rejected despite having both strong resumes and applications.
BERKELEY, CA
Harvard Crimson

With More Students Off Campus, House Life Is Down, But Not Out

This staff editorial solely represents the majority view of The Crimson Editorial Board. This year’s return to campus, for most of us, couldn’t have been more highly anticipated. But amidst a flurry of move-in excitement, a curious number of us were equally eager to arrive off-campus. This year, 265 students decided against living in Harvard housing — double the amount that resides off-campus during a typical year, but ultimately only raising the total student population living off-campus to a still slight 4 percent.
HARVARD, MA
umlconnector.com

LASA to host Alumni Social offering networking and Career advice to students

(Photo courtesy of UMass Lowell) On September 22nd, the Latin American Student Association (LASA) will be holding an alumni networking event that focuses on introducing under-graduate students to career and networking conversations. The event provides an opportunity for all underclassmen, in particular Latinx students, the opportunity to engage with successful Latinx alumni.
LOWELL, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
wabi.tv

UMaine students host BioBlitz on campus to discover animal and plant life

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Did you know many different species live on the UMaine campus?. Students and members of the community have the opportunity this weekend to explore life beyond just the students that lives on campus. UMaine graduate students are hosting a BioBlitz this weekend at UMaine from 8:30...
ORONO, ME
GW Hatchet

Students find community on new social media app

GW students have found a new sense of community on Jeti, a social media app launched last summer. The location-based app, which users can post on anonymously, has gained traction among students with the number of daily users increasing since the start of the semester. This article appeared in the...
CELL PHONES
Dayton Daily News

Kettering Schools reports students participating in ‘devious licks’ social media trend

Trend includes people recording themselves stealing items from school. The Kettering school district is dealing with a “widespread” issue of students participating in a social media trend called “devious licks” in which students record themselves stealing things such as soap and hand sanitizer dispensers. “Please talk to your children and...
KETTERING, OH
Dartmouth

Matricu-LATE

Solenne Wolfe ’24 reflects on how a year-delayed Twilight Ceremony could not create the impact it intended. One of the hallmarks of orientation week for a typical Dartmouth freshman is the matriculation ceremony — by shaking the President of the College’s hand, the untethered former high school senior becomes a Dartmouth student and crosses the threshold into a formative four years in the Granite State. The matriculation ceremony poses a particular risk in the era of COVID-19; thus, in lieu of last year’s typical matriculation ceremony, members of the Class of 2024 were given glow sticks to crack while alone in their rooms during their third day of a 14-day quarantine. The light was meant to mimic the light of the Twilight Ceremony, in which the entire class of incoming freshmen walk into the woods near the College holding a candle — but, scattered across hundreds of isolated dorm rooms, it couldn’t compete with the real thing. There is something special about the complete openness to new experiences, being with and for others and walking into the wilderness — experiences that the real Twilight Ceremony seems to symbolize.
COLLEGES
njitvector.com

Reflection on coming back to campus

It wasn’t too long ago that we were waking up late in the afternoon and hopping onto our online classes in our pajamas as we lay in bed cozily sipping tea while our professors talked in the background. Now, we’re back in school. Many of us are waking up long before the sun has even come up and wishing that the lockdown would stay in place for just a little longer.
EDUCATION
Gainesville.com

Eastside students win awards for social activism

Eastside High School students earn national student advocacy awards for their work addressing critical social issues in the community. Led by International Baccalaureate Spanish teacher Maria Zelaya, 13 students from Eastside have been awarded cash prizes for their efforts in tackling critical social issues and now they plan to donate their awards to those in need.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Dartmouth

With 1,229 students, Class of 2025 largest in Dartmouth’s history

The freshman class includes 160 students who were admitted last year but deferred enrollment by a year. The Class of 2025 that matriculated on Sept. 12 has earned an unusual distinction: by twelve students, it surpassed the oversized Class of 2021 as the largest class in Dartmouth’s history. The size of this year’s class — which includes a substantial number of gap year students originally admitted as part of the Class of 2024 — comes along with a higher than usual number of students opting to be on campus this fall. These two factors have created a one-two punch that has worsened the on-campus housing shortage and prompted professors to take more students into their classes compared to previous years.
COLLEGES
BC Heights

‘Back in Business’: Students Return to In-Person Social Events

Chloe Frabotta is having a pretty typical sophomore year. She lives on CoRo and has a busy schedule full of in-person activities and events. But in comparison to her first year at Boston College, college life feels anything but normal. “I feel like a second-year freshman, because, like [the current...
BOSTON, MA
Daily Northwestern

International students overcome travel obstacles, adjust to campus life

As in-person classes make their return, the Northwestern community is adjusting to some semblance of normalcy. But for international students, the transition back to campus is a little more complicated. International students have had a particularly hard time over the past year and a half, with extreme time zone differences...
EVANSTON, IL
Sandspur

Students express concerns for social distancing in classrooms

Despite implementing policies to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 on campus, students pointed out lapses in social distancing in classrooms during the Sept. 10 Town Hall. According to the Rollins COVID-19 policy for 2021-2022, “Classrooms will have physical distance between fellow students and their instructors as well as assigned seating. All classrooms will have a minimum of three feet between students and further separation for the instructor.”
EDUCATION
Tufts Daily

TUSC, OCL discuss changes in social life for 2021–22 school year

On June 1, Tufts University Infection Control Health Director Michael Jordan sent out an email describing much-anticipated changes in health guidelines for the fall 2021 semester. Among them were the addition of a vaccination requirement and the removal of outdoor mask mandates and physical distancing protocols. The changes were indicative of the potential for a socially safe semester. Naturally, those working for the Office for Campus Life and Tufts University Social Collective became optimistic about a return to near-normal social life at the university.
COLLEGES

Comments / 0

Community Policy