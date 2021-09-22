CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

New Brabus 900 Rocket Edition unveiled

By Roland Hutchinson
GeekyGadgets
GeekyGadgets
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Brabus have unveiled a new supercar based on the Mercedes GLE 63, the Brabus 900 Rocket Edition and the car comes with 900 horsepower and 1,250 Nm of torque. This gives the new Brabus 900 Rocket Edition some impressive performance, the car will have a 0 to 62 miles pr hour time (0-100 km/h) of 3.2 seconds and a top speed of 330 km/h or 205 miles per hour.

www.geeky-gadgets.com

Comments / 0

Related
Carscoops

Is This 2014 Mercedes-Benz G500 Cabriolet Worth Almost $400,000?

Few Mercedes-Benz models are as iconic as the G-Class and a particularly cool example is heading to auction in a couple of days. Making this G-Class stand out from most others you’ll see on public roads is the fact that it is a two-door and is a cabriolet. In fact, it is one of just 200 examples of the G500 Cabriolet Final Edition that was unveiled at the Frankfurt Motor Show in 2013 to commemorate the end of the two-door cabriolet production. It has been well-maintained and is expected to sell for between 300,000 and 350,000 Swiss Francs.
BUYING CARS
GeekyGadgets

Aston Martin DB5 Junior No Time To Die Edition unveiled

The Little Car Company is launching a special edition version of their DB5 Junior to celebrate the release of the latest Bond movie, the Aston Martin DB5 Junior No Time To Die Edition. There will be just 125 units of the Aston Martin DB5 Junior No Time To Die Edition...
CARS
GeekyGadgets

Porsche 992 Targa by ARES unveiled

Ares Design have revealed a one off version of the Porsche 911 Targa, the Porsche 992 Targa by ARES and the car gets a number of upgrades over the standard 911 Targa. The car comes with a custom carbon fiber aero kit and a range of other upgrades, it also gets more power and an upgraded exhaust.
CARS
techeblog.com

BRABUS 900 Rocket Edition Can Hit 62MPH in 3.2-Seconds, Touted as World’s Fastest SUV

What could make the Mercedes-Benz GLE 63 S 4MATIC+ Coupé even better? How about a 900-horsepower makeover by BRABUS, and that’s exactly what the famed tuners did to this luxury vehicle. More specifically, they increased displacement of the original twin-turbocharged V8 engine to 4.5L, which now makes 888 horsepower and 774 pound-feet of torque, enabling it to hit 62 mph in a mere 3.2-seconds, while topping out at 205 mph. Read more for two videos, additional pictures and information.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rocket#Brabus#Mercedes
SlashGear

Ram unveils limited 1500 TRX Ignition Edition, Longhorn SouthFork, and 1500 (RED) Edition

The 2022 Ram 1500 TRX is getting a trio of limited-edition models with custom features and unique exterior appointments. The 1500 TRX Ignition Edition, 1500 Longhorn SouthFork, and 1500 Ram (RED) Edition recently made their first appearances at the State Fair of Texas. The latter is particularly worth mentioning as Jeep, Fiat, and Ram cemented with U2 frontman Bono’s (RED) organization to fight global health crises.
CARS
GeekyGadgets

BMW 4 Series Convertible is getting three new models

BMW has announced that it is adding three new drive variants to its BMW 4 Series Convertible range, the new models will be available in November. This will include two new BMW M models and a new all wheel drive model of the 4 Series Convertible, more details below. The...
CARS
Maxim

Brabus Says Its Mercedes-AMG-Based 900 Rocket Is 'World's Fastest SUV'

Brabus is back with another "Rocket 900" spec that the German performance tuner has used on both the Mercedes-AMG's G63 G-Wagen and GT 63 S four-door supercar. But this one—based on the Mercedes-AMG GLE 63S crossover—is billed as the "world's fastest SUV." Quite the claim, and one that calls for...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
gtspirit.com

Brabus 900 Rocket: The Most Expensive Mercedes GLE in the World

The new Brabus limited-edition supercar based on the Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 was revealed at the 2021 Monaco Yacht Show. It is limited to 24 cars worldwide, and is the fastest street legal SUV that money can buy. Each of the 24 cars will retail at $450k before taxes and shipping.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Awesome New Brabus Watch Inspired By Black Ops

Two brands known for making expensive things for the ultra-rich have teamed up to create a stunning wristwatch. Yup, Brabus and Panerai worked together to create the Panerai Submersible S Brabus Black Ops Edition. It took the companies three years to design, develop and build this timepiece. Car and watch manufacturers teaming up is nothing new, but Panerai likes to keep it exclusive. Previously, Panerai worked with the likes of Ferrari.
RETAIL
gameranx.com

Gran Turismo 7 Pre-order Items & 25th Anniversary Edition Unveiled

Gran Turismo fans have been waiting on the next mainline installment. We know that Gran Turismo 7 will be launching on March 4, 2022. Likewise, this will be a game available on both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 platforms. However, if you’re already set on picking this game up at launch, then you might want to consider giving the game a pre-order. Today Sony has taken it upon themselves to release details on what Gran Turismo 7 pre-order will feature along with the upcoming 25th Anniversary Editions of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

Honor Pad V7 tablet unveiled

Honor has launched a new Android tablet, the Honor Pad V7 and the device comes with a 10.4 inch LCD display that features a FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The new Honor Pad V7 tablet is powered by a MediaTek Kompanio 900T processor and there is a choice of 6GB of 8GB of RAM.
RETAIL
Phandroid

Oppo Find X3 Pro Photographer Edition officially unveiled

Earlier this year, Oppo announced a brand new phone in the form of the Oppo Find X3 Pro. It seems that the company isn’t quite ready to move on from that handset yet because over in China, Oppo has since announced a new variant of the handset that they’re calling the Photographer Edition.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Beats unveils A-Cold-Wall Beats Studio3 Wireless Limited Edition

There’s another Beats Studio3 Wireless hitting the shelves of your favorite Apple Store very soon. The Apple-owned company has announced a new A-Cold-Wall limited edition version of the Beats Studio3 presented by Samuel Ross in partnership with Beats by Dre. As spotted by Macotakara, this new Beats Studio3 Wireless is...
ELECTRONICS
Robb Report

The First Official Photo of the 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 Is Here

The Chevrolet C8 Corvette Z06 is almost here—and we’ve got the photographic proof. The Detroit automaker released an official image of the first high-performance variant from the current ‘Vette generation on Monday, just two months after sharing what it would sound like. The marque also revealed that the car will make its full debut on October 26. Now, this isn’t actually the first time we’ve seen the new Z06, but it’s the first time we’ve seen it undisguised. Previous glimpses of the mid-engine speed machine have all seen it covered in garish digital camo, including an image of the car being prepared...
CARS
outsidebusinessjournal.com

SAUCONY® UNVEILS NEW ENDORPHIN PRO+

WALTHAM, MA (September 14, 2021) – Today, global performance running lifestyle brand Saucony announces that fast just got faster with the launch of the Endorphin Pro+, the latest iterative advancement in the brand’s award-winning Endorphin Collection. Now with a reengineered ultra-light upper, Saucony’s fastest carbon-plated shoe will be unveiled by world class athletes during a 10K race under the lights on September 22 at the Zollverein Coal Mine Industrial Complex in Essen, Germany, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and considered one of the most impressive industrial monuments on the planet. Like a concept car, the purposefully limited production of the Endorphin Pro+ means this one is here for a fast time, not a long time. Beginning September 28, the Pro+ will be available at saucony.com and select running specialty retailers globally. Images of the Endorphin Pro+ can be found here.
ARTS
luxurylaunches.com

Panerai teams up with Brabus to introduce a special edition nautical-themed timepiece

German high-performance tuning company Brabus is best known for building souped-up versions of Mercedes-Benz cars. In fact, Brabus is the largest Mercedes-Benz tuner after Mercedes-AMG. However, the brand also has a marine art that builds wicked sport boats, including the wicked Brabus Shadow 900 Black Ops Limited Edition that was launched last year. Brabus has entered into a collaboration with nautical watchmaker Panerai that has spawned a special edition watch inspired by the company’s Shadow Black Ops series of dayboats. Called the Panerai Submersible S BRABUS Black Ops Edition, the collaborative timepiece was revealed on Wednesday at the Monaco Yacht Show.
BUSINESS
Robb Report

Maintaining a Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport Can Cost Up to $500,000 Every 4 Years—If You Go It Alone

There are few cars more expensive than the Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport, but the $3.96 million sticker price is just the beginning. Muhammad Al Qawi Zamani, a Bugatti enthusiast living in Singapore, recently took it upon himself to outline just how much it costs to service and maintain the limited-edition hypercar in a post on his Facebook page (h/t Carscoops). The answer—at least according to his calculations: nearly half a million dollars every four years or so. Here’s how he laid it out: The added costs will start to kick in around the 14-month mark. That’s when Bugatti’s team of highly trained...
CARS
GeekyGadgets

Porsche unveils new open source initiative

Porsche has announced that it is launching a new open source initiative for software, it has been using open source software in its vehicles for a while and now it is expanding its plans. The company has now created a processor for its engineers to create and submite software to...
BUSINESS
GeekyGadgets

GeekyGadgets

Dallas, TX
4K+
Followers
14K+
Post
367K+
Views
ABOUT

Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!

 https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy