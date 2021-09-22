CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letters: KC readers discuss downtown Royals baseball, undertaxed rich, mental health

Kansas City Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere we go again with more talk about a downtown baseball stadium. (Sept. 20, 7A, “Poll: Stadium downtown not a big hit in KC”) While many questions will need to be answered before this becomes a reality, the truth is that there is nothing wrong with the two spectacular stadiums we already have.

Missouri Minute: Royals weighing downtown KC stadium; lawmakers eye budget items in veto session

The Kansas City Royals are officially exploring the possibility of playing downtown baseball. Royals majority owner John Sherman said Tuesday the team is conducting an internal analysis about its options for a home when its current lease at Kauffman Stadium expires in 2031. A downtown ballpark is among the possibilities, he said, citing a desire to drive economic growth and have a positive community impact. In Jefferson City, lawmakers are convening for their annual veto session, giving legislators a chance to override Gov. Mike Parson’s vetoes on bills they passed during this year’s legislative session. The GOP-controlled legislature is not expected to mount any major challenges to the Republican governor’s decisions, but some anticipate overrides of line-item budget vetoes. Plus, an annual list ranking colleges and universities across the country has been released, and a number of Missouri schools fared well in their categories. Washington University in St. Louis cracked the top 15 of “national universities,” and the University of Missouri in Columbia and Truman State University earned high marks as value options.
Royals exploring downtown ballpark options

KANSAS CITY -- The Royals have begun to explore options of a downtown ballpark in Kansas City, CEO/chairman John Sherman revealed Tuesday. At the end of a press conference to announce the promotions of Dayton Moore and J.J. Picollo, Sherman acknowledged that the Royals “need to start thinking about our plans for a stadium over the next five to 10 years.”
Kansas City Star

Letters: KC Readers discuss Hispanic heritage, truck drivers, coddled pro sports teams

Before the pandemic, I volunteered at a food pantry. While working there, I met a volunteer from Honduras named Hector. We worked together every Monday morning for several years. Hector was the glue that held our Monday morning group together. He was always there to do whatever was necessary to keep the ball rolling. His work ethic was excellent, coupled with a delightful smile and a positive attitude.
Date Nights: Exploring the letter X in KC

X marks the spot for a good date. How about trying one of these options?. X is for eXperience, as in the Gleason Magic Experience. This is a close-up, sleight-of-hand magic show full of card tricks and mind reading. Greg Gleason has been performing magic for more than 30 years, with most of his time spent in Las Vegas. Back in the ’80s, he lived in Kansas City, and he had been wanting to return to the area to do some shows. You can now find him Friday through Sunday at the small theater next to Brass Onion at Prairiefire. His show is entertaining and fun, with just the right amount of humor injected into the act. As is the case with most professional magic shows I have seen, I had no clue how he did any of his illusions. Even when he explained some of the card tricks, I still didn’t get it. I suppose that’s the sign of a good magician. Gleason will be in town until January, so don’t miss out on getting some tickets.
KC Royals Prospects: Farm teams winning in postseason

Two KC Royals minor league teams, Double-A Northwest Arkansas and High-A Quad Cities, opened postseason play Tuesday night. Omaha joined them Wednesday. The Naturals put themselves on the cusp of a championship by beating Wichita, the River Bandits squared their series with Cedar Rapids, and the Storm Chasers came from behind to edge Indianapolis.
4Star Politics: The likelihood KC sees a pitch for a new downtown baseball stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals are committed to playing baseball at the Truman Sports Complex for the next decade. After that, who knows?. FOX4’s John Holt and The Kansas City Star’s Dave Helling are joined by Kevin Collison of City Scene KC in this week’s episode of 4Star Politics to discuss the Royals possible move downtown.
KC Royals: Brewer Hicklen slams the Naturals to title

Nowhere on MLB Pipeline’s current list of top Kansas City prospects will you find Brewer Hicklen. And you probably won’t see him with the KC Royals next year—this was his first campaign above High-A ball, and despite proving his power with 16 homers in 107 games at Double-A Northwest Arkansas, and hitting .329 in August and .271 in September, his .246 season average suggests he needs more seasoning.
Kansas City Star

The 13 all-time greatest ballplayers with Kansas City ties? Posnanski counts ‘em down

A quick editor’s note: Author and former Kansas City Star sports columnist Joe Posnanski has written a new book: The Baseball 100. It officially launches Tuesday, and Joe will be at the Unity Temple on the Plaza Wednesday evening for a special appearance with baseball historian and fellow author Bill James. Here, Joe gives us a sneak-peek at the book with a countdown of 13 select players on this august list: thirteen all-time greats with KC ties. With no further adieu, here’s the author himself.
Kansas City Star

Kansas City-area schools face racist incidents as critical race theory debate continues

Two recent racist incidents at Kansas City-area schools have reignited discussion over race and how it’s taught. Over the weekend, Olathe South High School’s principal promised to “thoroughly” investigate a photo on social media of two white students with a homecoming dance sign reading: “If I was Black I would be picking cotton but I’m white so I’m picking you for HOCO.”
Kansas City Star

Monday Sports in Brief

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Indians won their last home game before becoming the Guardians, beating the Kansas City Royals 8-3 on Monday to close a run that started in 1915 and will continue next season with a new identity. The home finale was the club’s final game in Cleveland...
