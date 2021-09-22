Australia on track to reopen ‘by Christmas at the latest,’ says tourism minister
Australia is on track to allow borders to reopen by Christmas, the country’s minister for trade, tourism and investments said on Wednesday, September 22. “I do empathize with the Australians who have been denied the opportunity to travel overseas this year,” Tourism Minister Dan Tehan said during a talk that was organized by the National Press Club of Australia but broadcast online due to coronavirus restrictions.keyt.com
