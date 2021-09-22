CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asian shares, Wall Street hold gains after Fed statement

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAsian shares are mostly higher after the Federal Reserve signaled it may begin easing its extraordinary support measures for the economy later this year. Shares rose in Hong Kong, Shanghai Australia and Taiwan but fell in South Korea and Malaysia. Tokyo was closed for a holiday. The U.S. central bank indicated it may start raising its benchmark interest rate sometime next year, earlier than it envisioned three months ago. The S&P 500 rose 1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq composite also rose about 1%. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note wobbled up and down after the Fed’s announcement, but was holding steady at 1.31% early Thursday.

Technology companies led a broad sell-off in stocks on Wall Street Tuesday, putting the S&P 500 on track for its biggest drop since May. The benchmark index fell 1.9% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 2.6%. The center of Wall Street’s action was again in the bond market, where a swift rise in Treasury yields is forcing investors to reassess whether prices have run too high for stocks, particularly the most popular ones. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note jumped to 1.53%, its highest level since late June. That’s up from 1.32% a week ago. Energy stocks bucked the downward trend and rose.
Two senior Federal Reserve officials who recently drew intense criticism for their stock trading will retire in the coming week, they announced Monday, although only one mentioned the controversy. The two officials engaged in large stock trades in 2020, at a time when the Federal Reserve was aggressively acting to support the US economy amid the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to financial disclosures first reported by The Wall Street Journal.
Technology companies led a broad slide in stocks on Wall Street Tuesday as investors reacted to a surge in U.S. government bond yields. The benchmark index fell 2%, its worst drop since May, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 2.8%, its worst drop since March. The main action was again in the bond market, where a swift rise in Treasury yields is forcing investors to reassess whether prices have run too high for stocks, particularly the most popular ones. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note jumped to 1.54%, its highest level since late June. That’s up from 1.32% a week ago.
Oil futures eased back on Tuesday to post their first loss in six sessions, a day after settling at their highest price in almost three years. "Oil prices have finally responded to the ongoing risk-off sentiment observed in the stock and [foreign exchange] markets, with technology shares tanking" and the U.S. dollar surging against commodity dollars, emerging market currencies and the pound, said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at ThinkMarkets. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery fell 16 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $75.29 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices, based on the front-month contracts, finished at $75.45 on Monday, their highest since October 2018, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
Stocks open mostly lower as Treasury yields continue rise

Dow books longest win streak in 2 months but gains fade at Monday's end and S&P 500 and Nasdaq close lower

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished higher Monday, but the index managed to notch a fourth straight session of gains, but the blue-chip index ended well off the best levels of the session and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite closed lower. Notably, small-capitalization stocks advanced sharply on the session, aided by a gain in energy shares which themselves were helped by a rally in crude-oil prices , rising to the highest level in about three years. The Dow closed about 71 points, or 0.2%, higher at 34,870, but ended well off its intraday peak at 35,061.12. The fourth straight session for blue chips matched its longest string of gains since the period ended Aug. 25. The S&P 500 index ended off 0.3% at 4,443, while the Nasdaq Composite Index finished the session down 0.5% at 14,970, on a preliminary basis. Meanwhile, the small-cap Russell 2000 index rose over 1% on the session. The moves for stocks came as the benchmark 10-year Treasury note touched 1.5%, its highest level since June, while the 30-year Treasury bond yield rose above 2%, marking its highest level since around mid August.
Sept 27 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq slipped on Monday as investors swapped technology heavyweights for stocks linked to economic growth amid increasing confidence in a recovery, helping the Dow mark small gains. Seven of the 11 major S&P sectors advanced, with energy (.SPNY) jumping 3.5%, followed by financials (.SPSY) and...
Gold futures settled with a slight gain on Monday, as Treasury yields eased back from their highest levels of the session. "Bearish elements," such as the hawkish comments from the Federal Reserve last week and expectations for interest rate hikes, have been predominant, said Carlo Alberto De Casa, analyst at Kinesis Money. For now, investors do not seem to be too worried about the risk of a domino effect from China property giant Evergrande's debt woes, he said. December gold rose 30 cents, or 0.02%, to settle at $1,752 an ounce. Prices posted a climb of 0.1% on Friday.
European stock markets ended the day slightly higher Monday, after an early rally ran out of steam as the prospect of drawn-out coalition talks in Germany weighed on sentiment. On the other side of the Atlantic, share prices on Wall Street were also mixed as investors weigh the risk of a US government shutdown amid difficult congressional negotiations on President Joe Biden's agenda. Brent oil prices jumped close to a three-year high just short of $80 a barrel on concerns about tightening supplies, boosting shares in energy companies. After earlier surging by as much as 0.5 percent, the blue-chip DAX index in Frankfurt ended the day 0.3 percent higher.
