Kansas needs Sharice Davids to support the bipartisan federal infrastructure package

When I reviewed the bipartisan federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, it was immediately apparent to me that this legislation would benefit all areas of Kansas, from Johnson County, part of which I am privileged to represent in the Kansas Senate, to Garden City, where I graduated from community college. That is why I am glad we are represented by U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids, a self-proclaimed “infrastructure nerd” with a deep understanding of the need for investment in the vital infrastructure we use daily. I am confident she will help usher through the much-needed federal infrastructure package — including renewable energy investment — for our great state.