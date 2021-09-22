CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas needs Sharice Davids to support the bipartisan federal infrastructure package

Kansas City Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I reviewed the bipartisan federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, it was immediately apparent to me that this legislation would benefit all areas of Kansas, from Johnson County, part of which I am privileged to represent in the Kansas Senate, to Garden City, where I graduated from community college. That is why I am glad we are represented by U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids, a self-proclaimed “infrastructure nerd” with a deep understanding of the need for investment in the vital infrastructure we use daily. I am confident she will help usher through the much-needed federal infrastructure package — including renewable energy investment — for our great state.

softshoe
6d ago

No, Kansas doesn’t need that. The Democrats are spending our children into a hole and it really needs to stop

