CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Children face racial disparities as COVID-19 infections rise

By Margo Snipe
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sbqx7_0c4Cldi200
Mha’siyah Blake, 12, prepares to receive a COVID-19 vaccine administered by first year USF physician’s assistant student Caroline Cubero at a back to school health clinic at Middleton High School in Tampa on July 31. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

COVID-19 is infecting more kids, and the racial disparities of who is falling ill is similar to those among adults, an analysis by the Kaiser Family Foundation shows.

The age group 19 and younger saw nearly 4.9 million COVID-19 infections, over 39,000 hospitalizations, and 725 deaths nationwide through the end of August, according to the analysis.

While the data for young folks remains limited, it suggests children of color have been disproportionated impacted by the coronavirus, which “may widen existing gaps in health and well-being between children of color and white children,” wrote Nambi Ndugga, a policy analyst with the Kaiser Family Foundation who contributed to the report, in an email to the Tampa Bay Times.

Children of color are more likely than white children to be infected, hospitalized and die from the coronavirus, according to the Kaiser analysis. They may also be less likely to be vaccinated, leaving them particularly vulnerable.

Infection rates were highest for American Indian/Alaska Native, Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander children and Hispanic children.

For American Indian/Alaska Native children, the death rates were over 3 times that of white children and, for Black children, the death rates were over 2.5 times higher than their white counterparts.

“These data are not at all unsurprising,” said Jason Salemi, an epidemiologist with the University of South Florida, in an email to the Times. “I hope we are not still so desensitized to certain subgroups in our population bearing the disproportionate brunt of many adverse health outcomes that it isn’t an urgent call to action.”

The gaps among children reflects the broader population trends that have persisted since the onset of the 18-month pandemic, which left adults of color at higher risk of infection, hospitalization and death.

These disparities “reflect underlying structural inequities,” wrote Ndugga, “such as living in more densely populated areas, larger household sizes, and employment of household members in essential jobs that cannot be done from home.”

And the impacts permeate beyond physical health. The analysis shows opportunities for academic growth were more likely to be hindered for Black and Hispanic children. Black and Hispanic parents were also more likely to suffer job loss, disrupting finances, elevating stress and interrupting child care.

As younger age groups become eligible for COVID-19 vaccines, experts say states should focus on thorough race and ethnicity data collection. Currently, that data is largely incomplete for all age groups, posing a challenge for researchers.

“There remain major gaps in data to identify and assess racial/ethnic disparities among youth,” wrote Ndugga. “Increasing availability of data to understand vaccination rates among children by race/ethnicity will be key for identifying and assessing disparities and directing resources and efforts to address them.”

The Foundation for a Healthy St. Petersburg provides partial funding for Times stories on equity. It does not select story topics and is not involved in the reporting or editing.

• • •

Tampa Bay Times coronavirus coverage

DELTA VARIANT: The contagious variant has changed what we know about staying safe from COVID-19. Here's what you need to know.

KIDS AND COVID: Kids are back in school, but COVID-19 is still a problem. Here's what parents and kids need to know.

VACCINES Q&A: Have coronavirus vaccine questions? We have answers, Florida.

GET THE DAYSTARTER MORNING UPDATE: Sign up to receive the most up-to-date information.

A TRIBUTE TO FLORIDIANS TAKEN BY THE CORONAVIRUS: They were parents and retirees, police officer and doctors, imperfect but loved deeply.

HAVE A TIP?: Send us confidential news tips

We’re working hard to bring you the latest news on the coronavirus in Florida. This effort takes a lot of resources to gather and update. If you haven’t already subscribed, please consider buying a print or digital subscription.

Comments / 1

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Dr. Ladapo, what if Florida did treat vaccinations ‘almost like a religion’? | Column

Handpicked by Gov. Ron DeSantis, the new surgeon general of Florida, Joseph Ladapo, said last week that he rejects “fear” and complained about those who advocate “almost like a religion” for COVID vaccinations. After all, who would fear the coronavirus, which has killed one of every 500 Americans? And, really, who would believe with such zeal in a medical technique that has proven, over centuries, to be an effective means of protecting oneself and others from horribly infectious diseases?
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Florida minimum wage goes up to $10 this week

TALLAHASSEE — Minimum wage workers in Florida will get a voter-approved pay boost this week, while about two-dozen new laws kick in, including a regulatory framework for electronic cigarettes. After just over 60 percent of voters approved a constitutional amendment in November, the state’s minimum wage will go from $8.65...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Tampa Bay Times

This medical advice was dead right | Letters

Florida’s new surgeon general, Dr. Joseph Ladapo, is spot-on with his observation that the best form of prevention from COVID-19 is for persons to have an infection because this will provide the best immunity. I am aware that he is correct because of a recent experience with a member of my family. He had a severe infection from COVID-19. He is past that now and is completely immune — not only for COVID-19 but flu and other respiratory infections as well. Dr. Ladapo’s recommendation works. Of course we are burying this family member next week.
HEALTH
Tampa Bay Times

Coronavirus in Tampa Bay schools: a weekly update

Coronavirus rates in the Tampa Bay area schools are continuing to drop, emboldening school officials to ease some, but not all restrictions. The totals for this past week show a continued and marked improvement over the August case counts, which totaled more than 5,600 weekly across Hernando, Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas counties.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Florida Legislature can do even more to make us resilient to climate change and sea level rise | Column

As the Florida Legislature begins to reconvene in Tallahassee to prepare for the upcoming January session, we need our senators and representatives to maintain their focus on resilience and to continue to make advancements that address the biggest existential threat of a generation: climate change. By building on the gains made in the last session, we can produce durable results that will protect our Floridian coastal ecosystems, as well as our blue economy that is driven by a healthy ocean.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Race And Ethnicity#Infectious Diseases#Disparities#The Tampa Bay Times#American Indian#Native Hawaiian#Hispanic#Alaska Native#Delta#Floridians
Tampa Bay Times

Should you get a Pfizer COVID booster shot? Here’s what you need to know.

The government says millions of older and at-risk Americans should receive a booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. The recommendations were approved Thursday by Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. They were made by the agency’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, a panel of scientific advisers.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Tampa Bay Times

Hillsborough library festival targets young adult readers

The Hillsborough County Public Library Cooperative is holding a series of virtual workshops in October aimed at young adult readers. The Tampa Bay Teen List Fest will give readers an opportunity to interact with critically-acclaimed authors of young adult fiction. The program begins Friday, Oct. 1 and continues with a live session each Thursday through Oct. 28. The sessions will feature a dozen authors from multiple genres.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
40K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy