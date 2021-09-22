CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Escapees captured, Israel opens crossing near prison break

By The Associated Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel has reopened a crossing with the occupied West Bank for the first time since six prisoners tunneled out of a nearby Israeli prison. The rare escape triggered a massive search before they were all recaptured. The military said the Jalameh crossing into the northern West Bank would be open for the first time since Sept. 6, when the prisoners escaped. Six prisoners — five of them accused of deadly attacks against Israelis — tunneled out of Gilboa prison in northern Israel in the biggest jailbreak of its kind in decades. They split up into groups of two, and the final pair were apprehended in the West Bank over the weekend.

KEYT

Going Dutch: Look out, German coalition talks could be long

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — As Europe’s economic powerhouse Germany embarks on the task of piecing together a new ruling coalition after Sunday’s knife-edge election, observers need only look to its neighbors, Belgium and the Netherlands, to see how tricky the process can be. Parties in the Netherlands have been negotiating on and off for more than six months since an election in March and still no coalition is in sight. Across the border in Belgium, Alexander De Croo’s government was formed a year ago, ending almost 500 days of talks, caretaker cabinets and a minority coalition to see the country through the start of the COVID pandemic. And after four inconclusive elections in two years, Israel’s current eight-party government is unlike anything seen before.
POLITICS
KEYT

Guinea’s junta releases transition charter toward elections

CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) — Guinea’s military junta has released a transitional charter that outlines the missions and duties of the transitional government and bars any members of the junta from running in elections that will eventually return the West African nation to civilian rule. Lt. Col. Mamady Doumbouya, who led the Sept. 5 coup, will serve as the president in a transition that will remain in place until it determines an election date. The charter was read out on state TV late Monday.
WORLD
KEYT

Russia opens extremism probe against Navalny and his allies

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities have opened a criminal case against imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny and his closest allies, accusing them of forming an extremist group and being involved in one. This is the latest in a series of steps against the Kremlin’s most ardent critic and his associates, many of whom have left Russia under threats of prosecution. Earlier this year Navalny’s organizations have been declared extremist in a court ruling that exposed their members and supporters to prosecution and potentially lengthy prison terms. Navalny himself is serving 2½-year prison sentence for violating parole over a previous conviction he says is politically motivated.
POLITICS

