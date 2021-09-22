CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Those just-for-fun Facebook quizzes? Identity thieves might like them, too

By Sue Carlton
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 6 days ago

In stressful times — and I think we all agree these qualify — Facebook can feel like a little bit of sanctuary.

Avoid the politics — and that person who insists on posting a picture of every restaurant meal he orders — and Facebook is where you get to see someone’s new puppy, vicariously enjoy their vacation or chime in on a happy birthday.

Then there’s quizzes that pop up, those mindless momentary diversions: What was your first dog’s name? Where’s your hometown? Or this one I saw recently: Transpose the numbers of your age to show your true level of maturity.

All in fun, right? Then came a dry response from a fellow Facebooker who essentially said: Why don’t I just give you my bank account number and password and save you some time?

Are these seemingly harmless quizzes — often posted or re-posted by well-meaning Facebook friends for fun — potential gold to identity thieves who mine social media like they’re working a metal detector on the beach?

In one popular quiz, you’re asked to combine your first pet’s name with your mother’s maiden name to come up with your stage name should you become an exotic dancer.

And both those subjects happen to be oft-used security questions for accessing your various accounts.

“Whenever you’re being asked to provide information that could easily be background security questions ... you’re potentially exposing yourself to malicious acts,” said Richard Lawson, a Tampa attorney and former director of the Consumer Protection Division of the Florida Attorney General’s Office.

Even age, gender and zip code can be building blocks for both legitimate marketers and someone looking for personal data to commit fraud.

“It is shocking how little information is needed in order for malicious actors to move on it,” he said. “That’s the thing most people don’t grasp — it’s far more than our bank account information.”

Cyber criminals are “very good at using human psychology to trigger people into giving away information without even thinking about it,” said Kate Whitaker, assistant director of communication and outreach for Cyber Florida: The Florida Center for Cybersecurity. And knowing we tend to re-use passwords, a bad actor will try it out on a variety of accounts, she said.

“Your pet’s name, your kid’s name, even your favorite movies or your favorite books — if you use those as password reminders or security questions, don’t put them on Facebook,” she said.

It probably doesn’t help that we’re predictable.

According to NortonLifeLock survey data, one in five of us have used our own name and/or birthday in a password. Nearly a third of us have used a pet’s name.

And we do like those quizzes: Nearly 40 percent of social media users surveyed had completed a quiz or played a game that appeared in their feed in an average week, according to a Cyber Florida report.

“You’d be surprised — there’s a lot of people out there fishing for information,” said Henry Bagdasarian, author of Identity Diet. “That’s their job. That’s what they do.”

A recent post on Facebook said to imagine that the last thing you ate would be your every meal for the rest of your life. What was it?

I thought long and hard about the cybercriminal potential before I posted what had to be the least-telling answer ever: Toast. (My exotic dancer name was way better.)

Comments / 0

Related
Mix 95.7FM

Facebook Marketplace? More Like Facebook CrapItPlace!

Today is National Guacamole Day. It’s also National Stepfamily Day. And an important day in history it’s Mexican Independence Day. But you know what today isn’t? It’s not “Facebook Marketplace is really effective and good to use day.”. It’s a great concept full of cheap people. I have stuff I’ve...
INTERNET
protocol.com

With Andrew Bosworth, Facebook just appointed a metaverse CTO

Facebook is getting ready for the metaverse: The company's decision to replace outgoing CTO Mike "Schrep" Schroepfer with hardware SVP Andrew "Boz" Bosworth is not only a signal that the company is committed to AR and VR for years to come; it also shows that Facebook execs see the metaverse as a foundational technology, with the potential to eventually replace current cash cows like the company's core "big blue" Facebook app.
BUSINESS
The Independent

‘Instagram Kids’ app stopped amid body image and ‘addiction’ controversy

Instagram has paused its controversial “Instagram Kids” app, which would have allowed children as young as 10 to join the platform.“We’re pausing our project to build an Instagram experience for tweens,” Instagram head Adam Mosseri tweeted, saying the app would be for children aged between 10 and 12 years-old, with parental oversight. However, after “the project leaked way before we knew what it would be”, Mr Mosseri says, “people feared the worst, and we had few answers at that stage.”In the United States, 44 states had asked the company to drop the plans, saying that “use of social media can...
CELL PHONES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
cbslocal.com

Police Warn Of Thieves Posing As Buyers Of Items On Facebook Marketplace In South Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A lot of people use Facebook Marketplace to sell items – but some sellers are being targets. Since Sept. 6 in the South Chicago neighborhood, would-be buyers have contacted people selling items on Facebook Marketplace and have instructed the sellers to bring the items to a specific location. Once there, the would-be buyers have grabbed the items out of the victims’ hands without paying a single penny, and have run off.
CHICAGO, IL
neworleanssun.com

The Advantages of Facebook Post Likes

With more than 2.85 billion active users a month, Facebook is one of the best social media platforms for building brand awareness and promoting your business to a wider audience. But regarding establishing your online presence, the huge competition from competing brands can make your online growth very difficult in a very short time. Buying followers or likes in the wrong way can put your account at risk, but you can invest in some Facebook likes from genuine users. BuzzVoice is the best way if you want to buy Facebook likes safely. They give you the opportunity to buy a secure Facebook Like, so buy the package of your choice now without delay.
SMALL BUSINESS
Washington Post

Facebook is like chairs. No, telephones. No, cars. No …

Defending his company from charges that it harms users’ mental health, the head of Facebook-owned Instagram last week raised eyebrows by comparing social media to cars. “We know that more people die than would otherwise because of car accidents, but by and large, cars create way more value in the world than they destroy,” Adam Mosseri told Recode’s Peter Kafka on the Recode Media podcast. “And I think social media is similar.”
INTERNET
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

Facebook just announced some new video hardware

They’re not very popular, but Facebook has its own line of smart devices similar to Google Nest Hub and Amazon’s Echo Show called. Obviously, they’re for people who just can’t get enough Facebook. Two new Portals are coming next month: a 10-inch portable Portal Go (US$199) and the Portal+ with...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Identity Thieves#Cyber Security#Information Security#Consumer Protection#Facebooker#Cyber Florida#Nortonlifelock#Identity Diet#Cybercriminal
KTLA

Instagram for kids put on hold after pushback

Facebook is putting a hold on the development of a kids’ version of Instagram, geared toward children under 13, to address concerns that have been raised about the vulnerability of younger users. “I still firmly believe that it’s a good thing to build a version of Instagram that’s designed to be safe for tweens, but […]
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
The Independent

Instagram pausing Instagram Kids, eyes changes

Instagram is putting a hold on the development of Instagram kids, geared towards children under 13, so it can address concerns about access and content. Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, wrote in a blog post Monday that a delay will give the company time to “work with parents, experts, policymakers and regulators, to listen to their concerns, and to demonstrate the value and importance of this project for younger teens online today."The announcement follows a withering series by the Wall Street Journal which reported that Facebook was aware that the use of Instagram by some teenage girls led...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

EXPLAINER: Why Facebook is holding off on kids' Instagram

Bowing — perhaps only for a moment — to pressure from lawmakers, critics, the media and child development experts, Facebook said Monday it will “pause” its work on a kids' version of its photo and video-oriented Instagram app. But what’s not yet clear is just how seriously Facebook is taking the concerns of experts and parents. Its decision to merely pause the project suggests it still plans to expose a much younger audience to Instagram, its well-documented harms and possibly the user profiling that feeds Facebook’s targeted ad machine. That ad machine, of course, has made the company one of...
CELL PHONES
Daily Mail

Texas school board AXES black principal who was told to remove intimate Facebook snaps with white wife

A Texas school board has moved towards firing a principal over claims he pushed critical theory after he raised eyebrows over an intimate Facebook photoshoot with his wife. On Monday, the Grapevine Colleyville Independent School District school board unanimously voted 7-0 for the non-renewal of Colleyville Heritage High School principal Dr. James Whitfield's contract.
SOCIETY
sflcn.com

How to Avoid Falling for a Scam When Gambling Online

It’s safe to say that the internet is an amazing source of entertainment. At any moment of your life, when you feel bored, you can simply open Google, type in some words and enjoy, or follow through to one of many pages such as slotsonlinecanada.com directly. However, the virtual world comes with its drawbacks, and the main one is the risk of falling for a scam and losing your personal data or even money.
PUBLIC SAFETY
makeuseof.com

What to Do if a Stranger Sends You Money on Venmo

If a stranger sends you money on Venmo, the natural reaction is to wonder why. Most people assume that it's a mistake. Unfortunately, most of the time, there isn't anything accidental about it. A popular Venmo scam starts with an accidental payment and is soon followed up with a message...
ACCIDENTS
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
40K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy