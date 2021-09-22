CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

U.S. raising world vaccine pledge to more than 1.1 billion doses

By Maureen Groppe, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 6 days ago

WASHINGTON – The United States plans to send an additional 500 million COVID-19 vaccines around the world, increasing the total doses donated to other nations to more than 1.1 billion.

President Joe Biden announced that commitment at the start of a virtual COVID summit he hosted Wednesday.

"The United States is leading the world on vaccination donations," Biden told world leaders and others participating by video. "As we’re doing that, we need other high-income countries to deliver on their own vaccination donations and pledges."

Biden also announced a $370 million commitment to support administering vaccinations in other countries. And he said the U.S. is providing nearly $1.4 billion to reduce COVID-19 deaths and transmissions by increasing the availability of oxygen, expanding testing and strengthening health systems.

"My first responsibility is to protect the American people," Biden said. "But we also know that to beat the pandemic here, we need to beat it everywhere.”

The 500 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine will be made in the United States, according to a senior administration official who provided the information on the condition of anonymity. The doses will begin shipping to other countries in January.

The White House did not put a price tag on the promise but said the vaccines would be purchased from Pfizer/BioNTech at a "not-for-profit price."

The president announced an initial commitment of 500 million doses in June.

Biden has promised to make the United States the “arsenal of vaccines for the world," having already shipped more than 160 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to other countries and contributed more than $15 billion toward the global response.

But the United States has also been criticized for not doing more.

Biden to UN: US is shifting from 'relentless war' to `relentless diplomacy'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EzHTB_0c4ClWTp00
President Joe Biden speaks during a virtual COVID-19 summit during the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in Washington. Evan Vucci, AP

The Biden administration is ignoring the World Health Organization's request to not consider booster shots for Americans until more people around the globe have received a first shot.

The White House has insisted it can both take the steps needed to protect Americans while sending vaccines across the world.

For every dose already put into the arm of an American, the nation will now be donating three shots to other countries, according to the president.

At the summit – attended by both heads of state and the leaders of international organizations, the private sector and others – the administration is encouraging attendees to work toward the goal of getting 70% of the population in every country vaccinated by next September.

More: 2 doses of J&J vaccine provide 94% protection, study says; US reaches death toll of Spanish flu: COVID-19 updates

The world needs an estimated 11 billion doses to bring the pandemic under control, according to the World Health Organization.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will convene foreign ministers later this year to check on progress.

Biden also wants to conduct a second virtual summit in the first quarter of next year to stay on target.

Biden kicked off Wednesday's four-hour event that also included sessions led by other U.S. officials on expanding testing and treatments, health security financing and challenging public and private sector leaders to do more.

Leading off an afternoon session, Vice President Kamala Harris urged countries and corporations to contribute toward a World Bank fund to help nations get ready for future pandemics

“We have learned the cost of failing to prepare,” she said.

The United States is committing at least $250 million toward the fund and has asked Congress for an additional $850 million.

Harris said the total goal is at least $10 billion.

Joan Rosenhauer, executive director of Jesuit Refugee Service/USA, urged summit attendees to "put the most vulnerable people at the center of their discussion."

“Most of the world’s population and nearly all of those who are displaced are living in nations which have little or no vaccine development and manufacturing capacity," Rosenhauer said. "Until all of us are afforded the opportunity to receive vaccine protection, none of us will be truly free from the threat of this virus.”

Maureen Groppe has covered Washington for nearly three decades and is now a White House correspondent for USA TODAY. Follow her on Twitter @mgroppe.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: U.S. raising world vaccine pledge to more than 1.1 billion doses

Comments / 1

Related
Matt Lillywhite

If The 25th Amendment Ever Gets Invoked, Kamala Harris Becomes President

In a tweet, Sen. Rick Scott (The GOP Campaign Chairman) made a statement that caused a lot of debate around the country. "After the disastrous events in Afghanistan, we must confront a serious question: Is Joe Biden capable of discharging the duties of his office, or has the time come to exercise the provisions of the 25th Amendment?"
Kansas Reflector

Biden administration rolls out new rule to bolster DACA as lawsuit continues

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Monday unveiled a proposed new rule that would strengthen the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program to protect undocumented people in the program from legal challenges.  The proposed rule, announced by the Department of Homeland Security, would “preserve and fortify” the DACA program, an Obama administration-era initiative that protects […] The post Biden administration rolls out new rule to bolster DACA as lawsuit continues appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

EU-US to seek shared tech rules despite French ire

The EU and US will this week embark on a tricky effort to deepen ties on tech regulation, but with France resisting the project in the wake of a row with Washington over a submarine deal. High-level talks will begin in the US city of Pittsburgh on Wednesday despite efforts by Paris to delay the meeting in retaliation for a pact between the US, Australia and Britain -- dubbed AUKUS -- that saw Canberra scrap a multi-billion-dollar submarine order from France. The EU-US Trade and Tech Council was set up after a summit in June to look at issues including trying to attune their strategies on regulating internet giants and defend democratic values. The council came at the request of the Europeans, who are seeking concrete signs of increased transatlantic cooperation after years of tension under former president Donald Trump, especially over trade.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
AFP

Crunch time for Biden as Congress debates historic agenda

Joe Biden faces the most important test of his presidency this week as Democrats in the US Congress launch a highwire bid to implement his sweeping economic agenda while keeping the government's lights on. The House and Senate are moving toward votes on legislation dealing with infrastructure and social programs worth almost $5 trillion while also averting a government shutdown on Friday and a looming debt default. Failure on any front would be catastrophic for a president looking to cement his legacy, while Democrats would see their chances diminished for hanging onto the House of Representatives and Senate in next year's midterm elections. "You know me: I'm born optimistic. I think things are going to go well. I think we're going to get it done," an upbeat Biden told reporters at the White House.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
bloomberglaw.com

Midterm Fears Quicken Pace on Biden Judicial Nominations

Biden outpacing immediate predecessors with judicial confirmations. Quick pace due in part to worry about losing majority, no high court seat. Fear of losing a slim Senate majority, absence of a Supreme Court vacancy to fill, and a focus on blue states are all contributing to President Joe Biden’s quick pace on judicial confirmations.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNET

Moderna's COVID-19 booster vaccine: Approval status, who would be eligible and more

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Attention this week is on Pfizer's vaccine booster, as the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention weigh who would qualify for a third dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. But what if you received the Moderna vaccine? The drug maker said the vaccine's effectiveness to guard against serious illness may be starting to wane for those who were the first to become fully vaccinated and a booster may be needed to maintain high levels of protection.
PHARMACEUTICALS
nny360.com

Biden pledges more COVID vaccine doses to boost global inoculation rates

WASHINGTON — The United States will double the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses it is donating to the global inoculation effort, President Joe Biden announced Wednesday. The commitment will bring to more than 1 billion the total number of doses the U.S. has pledged to other countries in hopes of bringing the pandemic to a close and preventing dangerous variants from emerging. All of the donations are scheduled to be shipped by this time next year.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kamala Harris
q957.com

U.S. shipping 2.58 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses to Philippines

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. government will begin shipping 2.58 million more doses of COVID-19 vaccine to the Philippines on Thursday through the COVAX global distribution program, a White House official said on Thursday. The latest shipments of vaccines made by Pfizer Inc and Germany’s BioNTech, bring the total number of...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Marietta Daily Journal

Retired seniors in US aren’t covered by Biden’s vaccine plan

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s new COVID-19 plan will mandate vaccines for 100 million working Americans, but one group was conspicuously absent from this week’s announcement: senior citizens. They’re also the most likely to be hospitalized or die from the virus — by a wide margin. Retired seniors have been...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#U S#Covid#Pfizer Biontech#The White House#Ap#Americans#J J#Spanish#State
Virginia Mercury

Under expanded federal guidance, booster shots are now widely available to Virginians

After a slew of rapid-fire — and sometimes contradictory — federal recommendations last week, hundreds of thousands of Virginians are now eligible for COVID-19 booster shots.  And while state health officials are still awaiting clarification on some of the criteria, they say the doses are now widely available to anybody who wants one. Unlike the […] The post Under expanded federal guidance, booster shots are now widely available to Virginians appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
US News and World Report

U.S. Senate Fails to Advance Debt Ceiling, Government Funding Measure

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A sharply divided U.S. Senate failed on Monday to advance a measure to suspend the federal debt ceiling and avoid a partial government shutdown, as Republican lawmakers denied the bill the votes necessary to move forward. The legislation by President Joe Biden's Democrats was aimed at beating...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
United Nations
NewsBreak
World Bank
The Atlantic

The Nonsensical Loophole in Biden’s Vaccine Mandate

President Joe Biden’s new vaccine mandate for large businesses is a strange one, in that it does not actually make vaccines mandatory for the roughly 80 million Americans it’s aimed at. Tucked plainly into the rule is a singular and obvious opt-out: Unlike federal employees and contractors, those in the private sector can test for the coronavirus on an at-least-weekly basis, a no-jab alternative that makes the White House’s decision quite a bit gentler than it could have been. “It’s a stick, but it’s sort of a soft stick,” Julia Raifman, a health-policy researcher at Boston University, told me.
PHARMACEUTICALS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

256K+
Followers
34K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy