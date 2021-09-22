CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County passes first round of American Rescue Plan funds totaling nearly $34.7M

Cover picture for the articleCumberland County will use $15 million of its American Rescue Plan funds to create affordable housing and build a sewer system in the Shaw Heights neighborhood. The allocation was among $34.7 millions in federal funding unanimously approved by county commissioners Monday. Plans call for up to $10 million to go toward constructing 48 new two-, three- and four- bedroom houses in Shaw Heights, with $5 million paying for a sewer system there.

www.fayobserver.com

