CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona State

Don't fall for the allure of dying leaves. A new season means extra work, aggravation.

By Jim Sollisch
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 6 days ago

I won’t be going to Vermont this fall. Or any fall. I wouldn’t go any place where I might be called a “peeper.” Yet 3.5 million people go to Vermont every fall to look at dying leaves. That’s about six tourists for every resident.

I hate fall. It’s summer’s funeral. And I love summer.

In Vermont, there are fall foliage reports posted daily by the " Leaf Squad ." You can’t make this stuff up. These are volunteers who post pictures from locations around the state, so people can plan where to do their leaf peeping.

According to the Vermont tourism site, the big stars in the foliage festival are the red and sugar maple trees, which make up more than 50% of the state’s forests. I have plenty of 100-year-old maple trees in my yard, here in my inner-ring suburb of Cleveland. They are just starting to turn a bit red and orange. But that doesn’t look beautiful to me; it looks like work. If leaves were people, my yard would be a giant hospice center. They’re dying, hundreds of thousands of little bodies, falling all over my yard. I’ll have to clean them all up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X9GDQ_0c4ClPIk00
Workers blow the fall leaves into piles in Louisville, Ky., Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. Timothy D. Easley, AP

Pumpkins, sweaters and tires. Oh, my.

But there’s more to hate about fall than the leaves.

Pumpkin. A giant tasteless canvas for nutmeg, which is not a star of the spice rack for a reason. It tastes like perfumed soap. Which is the last thing I’d want in my latte. And yet. Starbucks has sold 500 million pumpkin spice lattes since introducing the drink two decades ago.

Here’s a fall phrase I detest: sweater weather. Sweaters are made of wool, a scratchy fiber early humans learned to knit together in order to stay alive when the dying leaves warned them that a season of darkness was almost upon them.

I think the best weather is T-shirt weather.

And let’s talk tires. Fall is the time to check the tread and be sure you’re prepared for the death match that is also called winter driving. I hate getting new tires, especially when my current “70,000 mile tire” is tread bare at 30,000 miles.

Back-to-school blues

Have you ever heard full-grown adults waxing nostalgic about the first day of school, which is the ultimate harbinger of fall? They go on and on about how excited they were with their 64-count box of crayons, all new and shiny, their paper wrappers still intact. And the new folders and binders and keepers. It's the promise of a fresh start.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZGGrj_0c4ClPIk00
Back to school in Arizona. Vail School District

But that’s all just revisionist history. The first day of school meant our great escape was over. We had been apprehended in our imaginary forts, forcibly removed from baseball fields, torn away from friends, scrubbed and polished and stuffed into long pants and hard shoes and forced to march carrying the weight of all those new notebooks on our backs into that rigid, rule-bound institution. The furlough was over. We were back in prison. The world we loved was outside those windows, and all we could do was watch the leaves dying.

I hate fall.

Jim Sollisch​ is a partner and executive creative director for the advertising agency Marcus Thomas LLC in Cleveland.

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page , on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter . To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Don't fall for the allure of dying leaves. A new season means extra work, aggravation.

Comments / 0

Related
Southwest Times Record

Leaves are falling

They’re falling – the leaves. Afternoon temperatures are still well into the 80s – this is Arkansas, after all, even if it’s September – and surely there will be additional highs in the 90s. Sure, practically all of them are still a dark green, just a hint of brown at their edges; and the great majority evidence no weariness of the season now ending, nor eagerness for the next. They still cling tenaciously to the small branches and larger limbs that extend from the sturdy trunks of our oaks and elms and maples, the deciduous wonders that provide shade from the summer sun and solace from whatever might ail us when thermometers and barometers provide nothing other than torment. But their vibrancy is beginning to fade, the leaves, and they seem to struggle to retain their luster. The canopy they create has an expiration date, just beyond the horizon.
ENVIRONMENT
Record

Why do the leaves change color in the fall?

The fall equinox (also known as the autumnal equinox) took place Sept. 21. It is officially fall and it’s the time of year when we are awed by the color and beauty of trees in our neighborhood, but have you ever wondered why they change colors?. During the spring and...
GARDENING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Vermont State
WRDW-TV

When will the leaves change in Augusta this fall season?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Fall is finally here in Augusta. All we need is the temperature to stay cool and for the leaves to change. We’re taking a look at when we can expect those leaves to start changing colors in our area. A web article ‘Stage has been set’...
AUGUSTA, GA
abc23.com

Area Family Loses Battle With COVID-19

“No matter how bad of a day I was having or the kids she always found a positive light. She was a free spirit.”. That’s what Ryan Lauf of Johnstown said about his wife, Whitney. They were together for over 10 years, with 4 little ones (all under the age...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Allure#Volunteers#The Leaf Squad#Ap Pumpkins#Marcus Thomas Llc#Board Of Contributors#Opinion
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Woman Posts Tragic Message with Photo of Gabby Petito on Laundrie Family’s Lawn

“I was here once.” Someone has put up a heartbreaking memorial for Gabby Petito in the front lawn of the Laundrie’s Florida residence, as footage shows. “Our producer Donna is at the house while we are at the reserve. She sent me this video – someone posted pictures on the Laundrie’s front lawn with the words “I was here once,” posts News Nation Now correspondent Brian Entin on Twitter mid-Friday.
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Rats ‘the size of cats’ reportedly invading homes through toilets

Large rats “the size of cats” have reportedly been invading homes in England by climbing up through toilets.ACE Pest Control boss Andrew Dellbridge told Norwich Evening News that rats are getting “bigger and braver” since lockdown."I was called out to one job in Norwich and the customer could barely speak, she was in so much shock,” he said. "She’d been using the bathroom and heard a noise. She looked down and it was in the toilet bowl. And this is happening more and more frequently."He also heard from a couple who were driven out of their home by the...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Starbucks
WOWK

A warming fall season means that summer is sticking around longer

(WOWK/Climate Matters) – If you think that tailgating season is a bit warmer than it was before or the heat spells last deeper into the fall festival season you’re right. Here’s what you need to know!. Fall is getting warmer due to climate change. About 95% (234) of the 246...
ENVIRONMENT
fox9.com

This summer's drought could mean shortened, muted fall color season

CHANHASSEN, Minn. (FOX 9) - The severe and extreme drought across much of Minnesota this summer is putting stress on trees, which will impact their colors this fall. Alan Branhagen, Director of Operations at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, says early fall colors you may see now are beautiful, but they’re a sign of stress from a severe drought this summer.
CHANHASSEN, MN
CBS Denver

Big Colorado Weather Swing Ahead With Record Highs To Mountain Snow This Week

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado is known for large and abrupt weather changes and that will definitely hold true this week. We’ll start with record highs possible today along the Front Range and on the Eastern Plains with temperatures as much as 10 degrees above normal elsewhere. The unusually warm weather will stick around into Monday with summer-like temperatures expected once again around the state. The clouds will increase throughout the day and we could see a few scattered showers develop in the mountains. A new storm moving into the Pacific Northwest will push a strong cold front into Colorado by Tuesday. As...
COLORADO STATE
njmom.com

Fall Activities In NJ: Everything To Do This Season

Colorful leaves, the crisp feeling in the air, the pumpkin spice can only mean one thing—fall activities in NJ are back and ready for you to jump into the season. Sure, there’s apple and pumpkin picking, corn mazes, and insta-worthy leaf-peeping, but there’s also lots beyond the usual, like spending time at a fall-themed festival, raising a stein during Oktoberfest, and visiting spooky attractions at the farms and amusement parks. Ready to fill up your fall bucket list? Scroll down to make this fall season your best one yet.
POLITICS
WPXI Pittsburgh

Beautiful evening to spend time outside Sunday

PITTSBURGH — Sunday evening will be downright beautiful if you want to get out for a walk or spend some time in the yard with your family. It will be comfortable and cool but not as chilly as the last few nights. Lows will be in the mid 50s. High clouds will increase late and there will be some clouds around to kick off Monday morning.
PITTSBURGH, PA
KDVR.com

Feeling of fall ahead for Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — We reached the low 90s again in Denver on Thursday, making it the 58th time this season we’ve recorded a temperature at 90 degrees or higher. That puts 2021 in 6th place on the top 10, 90-plus degree days. The most was last year at 75 days at 90 degrees or higher.
DENVER, CO
Seacoast Current

Don’t Be Outfoxed This Fall at the Corn Mazes in Lee, New Hampshire

That’s the message at Coppal House Farm in Lee as visitors eager to get a jump on the fall season wind their way through the farm’s two fox-themed corn mazes. The farm at 118 North River Road (Route 155) has been offering corn mazes for 17 years with help from Precision Mazes, a husband and wife team from Missouri hired to design and cut the mazes, which takes about three hours using a GPS system.
LEE, NH
Futurity

3 green things to do with your raked leaves this fall

Many people are coming across top-grade fertilizer in their yard, then simply raking it up and tossing it to the curb. The underappreciated substance is fallen leaves, says Skip Richter, Texas A&M University AgriLife Extension Service horticulture agent. “Most people don’t think of dead leaves as useful. They think it’s...
GARDENING
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

256K+
Followers
34K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy