Four games into Year 1 as Auburn’s head coach, Bryan Harsin felt it was imperative to make a change. He did that Sunday, firing wide receivers coach Cornelius Williams one-third of the way through the season — and just eight months removed from signing the former Troy assistant to a two-year contract worth $300,000 annually — and promoting offensive analyst and former Boise State assistant Eric Kiesau to oversee the position group. On Monday, Harsin provided some insight into his decision to part ways with Williams after just four games, noting that he has never made such a change so early in a season during his prior eight years as a head coach.

AUBURN, AL ・ 15 HOURS AGO