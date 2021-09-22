CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Here's how you can watch Microsoft's Surface event

By Anmol Mehrotra Neowin
Neowin
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft is set to hold a Surface event later today where the company is expected to announce new Surface hardware. The event is set for 22nd September and will kick off at 11 AM ET (4 PM BST/8:30 PM IST/1 AM AEST). You can use this page to check the start time according to your time zone. Microsoft has also published a dedicated event page and we expect the company to livestream the event on YouTube as well. Ahead of the event, Microsoft posted a teaser on Twitter, giving a glimpse of what's about to come.

www.neowin.net

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Best Buy is practically giving away the Surface Pro 7, Surface Laptop today

It can be difficult to choose between a tablet and a laptop, but with the Microsoft Surface products you can have both. Portability, versatility, and power are what matters when browsing these Surface Pro deals, Surface Laptop deals, student laptop deals, and laptop deals. And right now, at Best Buy, you can get $100 off the 12.4-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop Go Touch-Screen, and $200 off the 12.3-inch Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Touch Screen. Those are two incredibly versatile 2-in-1 laptops, for incredibly low prices.
ELECTRONICS
Neowin

Microsoft announces Surface Duo 2 with better cameras, 5G and more

At the annual Surface event, Microsoft has announced the new Surface Duo 2 with new features and an improved experience. Like the original device, the Surface Duo 2 features two 5.8-inch, 1344 x 1892 OLED screens that are connected by a hinge, giving user an 8.3-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate. Microsoft has also added a slight curve at the edge giving users an option to quickly glance the missed notifications, time and more. Both the displays on the Surface Duo 2 are covered with Corning glass for better protection.
ELECTRONICS
praisedc.com

Microsoft’s Unveils New Surface Laptop Studio Plus Eveything Else Announced During Its Surface Event

Apple and Samsung have been the talk of the tech world, but Microsoft said, wait a minute, we got some things to show y’all. Wednesday (Sep.22), Microsoft had plenty to show off to tech enthusiasts during its Microsoft Surface event. As expected, the tech giant revealed a new Surface Pro 8, Surface Duo 2, now equipped with a camera plus some other cool features, and even a NEW weird but still cool as hell flagship laptop and much more.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microsoft Surface#Windows#Surface Duo#The Wi Fi#Surface#Nfc
Neowin

If you upgrade to Windows 11 on an unsupported PC, you will have to sign a waiver first

While we now know that Microsoft will only provide support for the new OS to the processors from both Intel and AMD that are in its list of supported CPUs, the company also stated that users on unsupported systems could still go ahead with an install using ISOs if they are interested. But this in return would leave their systems in an unsupported state.
COMPUTERS
Neowin

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 + charging pad is up to 25% off today on Amazon

The Galaxy Watch4 was only unveiled last month, and already it is finding its way to great discount in the form of Amazon's Deal of the Day. Today you can pick up the 40 and 44mm LTE and non-LTE variant that is bundled with the official charging pad in many different colors at up to 25% off. That puts the 44mm LTE variant + charging pad at $309.99 (list price $389.98) which is 20% off, or get the non-LTE variant + charger at 23% off.
NFL
Neowin

Microsoft Weekly: New Surface hardware, Windows 11 in Release Preview, and gaming

It’s been an eventful week in the world of Microsoft. There is a new Windows 11 build for the Dev channel with a bunch of bug fixes, Release Preview Insiders received their first taste of Windows 11 in the way of an optional update to the new OS, the Redmond company announced a bunch of new Surface hardware bringing much-needed upgrades to most of the product line, and much more. Check all this out and more in our weekly Microsoft digest for the week of September 19 – September 25.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Youtube
Neowin

Closer Look: Context menus in Windows 11

Windows 11's general availability date is a little over two weeks away. Starting from October 5, the OS will begin to roll out to supported PCs in a staggered manner. Given its nearing release date, we have been taking a look at some of its features and capabilities in more detail in our ongoing Closer Look series.
COMPUTERS
Neowin

Windows 11 is coming soon - here's what to expect, system requirements, and more

In June, Microsoft finally unveiled the much-anticipated Windows 11 update. It comes with an updated UI, and performance and productivity improvements. Microsoft also released the minimum system requirements for Windows 11 which includes Secure Boot and TPM 2.0 among other things. Following the announcement, Microsoft confirmed that it will start rolling out Windows 11 to existing Windows users from October 5.
COMPUTERS
Neowin

The all-new Photos app begins rolling out to Windows 11 Beta and Release Preview

Like many of its features, Windows 11 is also getting an updated Photos application. The announcement was first made by the company's Panos Panay, who recently received a promotion. The feature began gradually rolling out to the Dev Channel insiders with Build 22458 and now, the Beta and the Release Preview channels are also starting to receive the all-new Photos app too.
CELL PHONES
Neowin

Here is how you can upgrade to Windows 11 today

For those with a qualifying PC, Windows 11 will be offered for free to Windows 10 users starting on October 5. It will be a staggered rollout, so even if you qualify, it might not end up being offered on release day and possibly not for days or weeks after. However, it is entirely possible to upgrade your PC today if you qualify for it and we're going to show you how!
COMPUTERS
Neowin

Microsoft shows off Skype features that it'll launch in the coming months

Microsoft has unveiled a raft of new features for Skype that it’s planning to bring to the service over the coming months. Skype has been around for a long time now and has been refreshed a couple of times to keep up with the times; these updates are very much about staying relevant in the Zoom era. All the features mentioned here are what Microsoft has in the works, no availability dates have been publicised.
SOFTWARE
Neowin

VaxApp is Microsoft's Teams app for organizations to manage vaccination attestation

Recently, U.S. President Joe Biden announced that the Department of Labor is developing a mandate according to which employers with over 100 employees are required to ensure that their entire workforce is either vaccinated or return negative tests every week. To that end, Microsoft is making it easier for Microsoft 365 organizations that fall in this criteria to manage vaccine attestations by releasing an open-source deployable Teams app.
CELL PHONES
Benzinga

Want To Get Shiba Inu For Free? Here's How You Can

Cryptocurrency exchange Huobi announced a "massive airdrop" of Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) for its users. What Happened: According to a recent announcement, Huobi plans to airdrop 1.3 billion SHIB on a first-come-first-serve basis. The exchange wrote that each user can earn a bonus of 1.3 million SHIB — which translates to just over $10 as of press time.
MARKETS
Neowin

Save 98% off this Premium Machine Learning Artificial Intelligence Super Bundle

Today's highlighted deal comes via our Online Courses section of the Neowin Deals store, where you can save 98% off the Premium Machine Learning Artificial Intelligence Super Bundle. Take a 79-hour fundamental knowledge on Deep Learning, Machine Learning, on Python and other development tools. This bundle consists of the following...
COMPUTERS
Neowin

Pay What You Want for this AI & Python Development eBook Bundle

Today's highlighted deal comes via our Online Courses section of the Neowin Deals store, where you can Pay What You Want for this AI & Python Development eBook Bundle. Master the art of programming and web development with 15 eBooks on Python, Artificial Intelligence, TensorFlow and more!. This bundle includes...
CODING & PROGRAMMING

Comments / 0

Community Policy