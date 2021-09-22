CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Daniel Patrick Takes on Resale With The Archivist

By Evan Clark
WWD
WWD
 6 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

The future is always rooted in the past — but in the age of resale , serial entrepreneur Joe Einhorn is betting every brand’s history is more vital touchstone than simple starting point.

And he’s bringing luxury streetwear designer Daniel Patrick along for the ride with a new kind of peer-to-peer resale marketplace aimed at keeping the brand in control.

More from WWD

Einhorn — uber-connected founder of social e-commerce company Fancy and a Kayne West collaborator — this year launched The Archivist to help brands get hold of their past.

“We think every brand in the world needs to have a heritage department, needs to have a chief heritage officer and we think of ourselves as our outsourced heritage department,” said Einhorn, who cofounded the company with Ashley Granata, who serves as chief executive officer.

“Some luxury brands are ready to commercialize their history and others are not,” Granata added. “Priority number one for all luxury brands is heritage management and resale enablement is a piece of that puzzle. Harnessing big data to understand what’s happening with your brand on the global resale market is the first piece of the strategy.”

While resale is having something more than a moment right now with secondhand marketplaces making a big splash, many brands remain wary and are still trying to figure out how they fit into that picture.

“These marketplaces, they have basically co-opted these brands for themselves,” Einhorn said. “This is an existential threat to luxury brands and fashion brands in general.”

Einhorn said the marketplaces are building traffic by bidding for Google searches on particular brands, making it harder for the brands to buy the searches themselves while pulling shoppers onto resale sites selling multiple brands.

And while fashion brands are always looking to move ahead, the growing retro movement is part of the future.

“As consumers are queuing up day and night at luxury stores around the globe to buy the same overheated goods, trendsetters are turning to third-party resellers for rare pieces from their favorite brands,” Einhorn said. “This is a lost opportunity for brands to offer great experiences. Heritage management does not just mean resale.”

The Archivist is still in start-up mode with a team of 15, but it’s filling out. The company introduced itself this summer with backers such as Ashton Kutcher and Edward Norton and is working on a data dashboard that’s akin to a Bloomberg terminal for resale. That service launches in December and will help brands “manage their heritage by keeping track of their brand, products and pricing across all channels,” Einhorn said.

“We crawl resale marketplaces and structure the product listings so that brand professionals can see what’s happening with their brand, products and pricing outside their channels,” he said.

The idea is to help brands identify goods they need to buy to beef up their own archives, find past hits that can be reintroduced and target gray market and counterfeit products.

The Archivist also has its eyes on the resale frontier in online gaming, where it will be measuring, for instance, the success of Balenciaga’s collaboration with Fortnite .

“The metaverse and digital goods are similar to physical goods in that, with NFTs and branded skins, consumers are buying these items and wearing them for status and often reselling these items,” Einhorn said. “As part of our heritage management strategy and dashboard solution we are monitoring the resale marketplaces for these digital goods the same way we monitor traditional resale marketplaces for physical goods.”

As the dashboard is ramping up, the company is launching on another front and introducing its “resale as a service” white-label platform that helps brands create their own resale marketplace.

That’s where Daniel Patrick comes in.

The Archivist will launch a resale peer-to-peer marketplace for the brand today. The brand will be able to monitor traffic on the site, including all vendors, inventory, orders and correspondence between buyers and sellers. It can approve or reject vendor applications as well as individual product listings. The Archivist is also testing a managed marketplace service that can take looks on consignment and fulfill the orders.

“We are a product of our experiences and as a result, some styles we did eight years ago can be on trend now. Part of this initiative is a response to that,” said Patrick, creative director of the brand, which has attracted an A-List following that includes Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Kylie Jenner and Machine Gun Kelly. “But in general, our clients inquire about pieces that they have worn for years and adore and want to run them back. This is our living archive.”

More from WWD:

What Is Fashion Getting Out of Gaming?

Retail’s Silver Linings and Dark Clouds

Wall Street Welcomes New Players and Acquisitions

Comments / 0

Related
NYLON

Meet The 15 Designers Making Their New York Fashion Week Debut

These are the names you need to know. After several (virtual) seasons, New York Fashion Week is finally back with IRL shows, parties, and events from Sept. 8 through 12 — and it’s expected to be better than ever. Most importantly, the Spring 2022 season marks the rebirth we’ve all been waiting for: the “revival” of New York Fashion Week includes a solid crew of designers showing their collection on the official calendar for the first time, the return of fashion’s biggest names, like Rodarte and Thom Browne, and a highly anticipated Met Gala (after its own year-long hiatus) to boot.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue

Collection

Location. Location. Location. During fashion month, the real estate a designer utilizes is almost as important as the clothes. Choosing a remarkable venue makes a statement, and LaQuan Smith unveiled his spring collection at New York’s iconic Empire State Building. As Art Deco masterpieces go, it doesn’t get much better, but transforming a vintage skyscraper into a modern event space comes with a few annoyances. Logistically, traveling 102 floors and fitting scores of guests into an observatory space typically occupied by tour groups was a headache. Still, what happens in IRL is increasingly irrelevant. Smith’s show was designed and executed for the internet. Everything from the oh-so Instagrammable appearance of French poodles on the runway to the camera drones that glided overhead catered to the online audience who have supported Smith from the start.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Billie Eilish Goes Back to Her Signature Oversized Look at Governors Ball in an Airbrushed T-Shirt and White Nike Sneakers

Lately, Billie Eilish has been upping her fashion game, experimenting with vintage boudoir looks (and blonde locks) and gracing the Met Gala in an Oscar de la Renta tulle gown with a train that spanned the museum’s steps. But this weekend, the singer-songwriter returned to the aesthetic that originally established her as a contrarian fashion icon and a breakthrough music artist.  The “Bad Guy” singer performed at the Governors Ball Music Festival Friday in New York City. For the much-anticipated appearance, Eilish graced the stage in a white airbrushed t-shirt and matching white printed shorts, a look that goes back to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hailey Bieber
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Ashton Kutcher
Person
Kayne West
Person
Gigi Hadid
Person
Edward Norton
Sourcing Journal

Tommy Hilfiger Launches ‘Pass the Mic’ Fall Campaign

Inspirational messages of hope and change are at the core of Tommy Hilfiger’s Fall 2021 campaign. Entitled “Pass the Mic,” the campaign features a diverse group of young influencers making a difference around the world and prompts them to share a piece of insight that drives them toward the future before “passing the mic” to consumers to do the same. The brand initiated the global conversation by tapping award-winning actress, producer and Harvard University student Yara Shahidi, Grammy-winning singer and Emmy-nominated actor Anthony Ramos, multi-platinum rapper Jack Harlow, singer songwriter Wizkid, Korean actor Kim Soo-Hyun and internationally acclaimed DJ Cassidy. The influencers...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
FASHION Magazine |

Menswear Ruled the 2021 VMAs Red Carpet

The men came to slay at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards including looks from Lil Nas X, Billy Porter, and Machine Gun Kelly. Feathers, sequins, leather, velvet, tartan, lamé, tulle, pastels, capes, you name it — everything was on display on the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, the VMAs, red carpet on Sunday night.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Resale#Wwd Front Row#Fendi Rtw Spring#Social E Commerce#The Archivist#Heritage#Bloomberg#Machine Gun Kelly
POPSUGAR

Zendaya's Sultry Balmain Wet-Look Dress at the Venice Film Festival Was Sculpted to Perfection

Whenever Zendaya steps on the red carpet, you can always count on a showstopping look. Thanks to her expert stylist Image Architect Law Roach, and her own undeniable presence, Zendaya arrived at the Venice Film Festival premiere for Dune looking incredible in every sense of the word. This might be Zendaya's best look yet, with her sultry, wet-look dress courtesy of Balmain.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

ThredUp Brings Resale-as-a-Service to Michael Stars

ThredUp added yet another apparel brand looking to help its customer base go circular and keep clothing out of landfills. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
APPAREL
Cosmopolitan

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Match in Black Louis Vuitton Looks for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom giggled their way down the red carpet on Saturday night at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala in Los Angeles, both wearing Louis Vuitton in matching black. The couple has been engaged since Valentine's Day 2019 and have a beautiful one-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, but they were clearly enjoying their night out on the town.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Google
Footwear News

Nicky Hilton Wears Tiger-Print Dress & Black Pumps At New York Fashion Week

Nicky Hilton walked on the wild side during a New York Fashion Week event on Friday night. The 37-year-old wore a tiger-print shift dress with a flounce skirt that stopped just above her knees. The recent FN cover star paired the bold frock with minimal accessories, such as basic black pumps and a small top handle bag. To add a little glamour, she wore a statement cuff with multi-colored jewels on her right wrist. Hilton has been making the rounds at fashion week. Nicky joined her sister Paris at L’Avenue, Saks’ two-floor restaurant, where Paris entertained as the night’s house DJ. She played...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Rihanna Shut Down the Met Gala Red Carpet In Over-the-Top Balenciaga Couture

It was the date night to end them all. After a red carpet that spanned hours and countless celebs at the 2021 Met Gala, Rihanna and ASAP Rocky made a fashionably-late arrival to close out the ever-expanding party celebrating the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute and its return to the an in-person soiree, feting the museum’s new exhibition, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” As was rumored earlier in the day, the music artist, entrepreneur and unofficial Met Gala deity arrived in a look from Balenciaga’s fall ’21 couture collection, a voluminous taffeta frock in black with a ruffled hood...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
purewow.com

Gabrielle Union Shows Off Hypnotic Red Versace Dress as She Embarks on Book Tour

Migos once said: “Versace, Versace, I love it.” And now we know that Gabrielle Union can relate to those lyrics. Always the fashion icon, the Bring It On star was seen walking the streets of New York City in a stunning new dress from Versace. The form-fitting gown (which looks so shiny we could swear it was made out of latex) is covered in the red and blue La Greca print, which is part of the brand's Fall/Winter '21 collection. Union coupled the hypnotic dress with a pair of black platform loafers and she added two shiny anklets as well. Meanwhile, her hair was pulled back in a tight bun.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Behind Dagne Dover’s New ‘Almost Vintage’ Resale Service

Click here to read the full article. Lifestyle and travel handbag connoisseur Dagne Dover has launched a pre-loved offering with white-label peer-to-peer resale service Archive. The program — called “Almost Vintage” — is the culmination of what Dagne Dover cofounders Deepa Gandhi and Jessy Dover envisioned when founding the brand. Calling Archive an “effortless, elevated,” service, Dover said she believes “brands and makers have a responsibility” to take ownership over the entire lifecycle of their products.More from WWDAnya Hindmarch's Bags That Work Capsule CollectionLuxury Handbag Resale Firm Rebag to Sell Rare Hermès Himalayan BirkinStitch Fix Men And certain brands agree — with...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Gianvito Rossi on the Power of Dressing Up Again & His New Plexi Platform

“Heels push you to be more energetic,” said Gianvito Rossi. “It’s much better to dress up and move around. That will keep you much younger than staying in sneakers or flats.” The Italian designer said yesterday at Milan Fashion Week that a significant fashion moment is underway as the pandemic recovery continues. “Finally we see a great comeback of dressing up again — heels, elegance, a renaissance.” In Rossi’s spring ’22 collection, themed around the concept of a shoe bar, the designer focused on several key styles, including a new platform sandal with a plexi upper, high stiletto heel and sharp pointy...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Zendaya Looks Flawless in a Plunging Floor-Length Valentino Dress and Classic Louboutin Pumps at Venice Film Festival

Zendaya surprised her fans at the star-studded Venice Film Festival yesterday in classic attire crafted by her stylist, Law Roach. The “Dune” actress arrived in a floor-length white Valentino dress featuring a mile-high slit, lapel collar, belted waist attached with a pink satin ribbon, revealing décolletage and a black blazer. For footwear, the “Spider-Man” star wore a classic pair of Christian Louboutin pumps with a pointed-toe silhouette. Usually, Zendaya opts for Louboutin stilettos as her go-to brand for red carpet events. Last spring, Zendaya modeled a slew of Valentino ensembles, including an all-pink monochromatic outfit with slingback kitten heels. The Disney Channel alum...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

WWD

9K+
Followers
16K+
Post
475K+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy