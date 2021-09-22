CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State football quarterbacks experiencing growing pains as first-year starters

By Stephen Means, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Welcome to Week Four of Clemson-Alabama Watch on the road to the College Football Playoff. College football’s Big Three are watching their quarterbacks go through the growing pains that come with being a first-year starter. The discomfort varies based on the player. But each has flashed moments of greatness and had times that have made you question if they’re the right guy for the job.

www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Tim Tebow Uses 1 Word To Describe Alabama’s Bryce Young

Head coach Nick Saban may not have been pleased with Alabama‘s season-opening win over Miami, but former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow sure was. Following the 44-13 win over the Hurricanes, Saban suggested his team didn’t play a full 60 minutes. Meanwhile, Tebow couldn’t stop gushing over the performance from quarterback Bryce Young.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS Detroit

‘Bryce Young Has Been Outstanding As A First-Year Starter’: CBS’s Brian Jones Previews #1 Alabama Vs. #14 Florida, Other Week 3 Games

(CBS Miami)– Week 3 of the college football season rolls on this weekend, and the Alabama Crimson Tide have proven to be just as dominant as ever. Nick Saban’s team has scored over 40 points in each of its first two games, and quarterback Bryce Young has seven touchdowns and no interceptions. The #1 Crimson Tide head to Gainesville to take on #14 Florida on CBS this Saturday at 3:30 pm ET.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Alabama Football
City
Akron, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
City
Florida, OH
State
Oklahoma State
City
Akron, AL
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio College Sports
City
Columbus, OH
State
Indiana State
Spartanburg Herald-Journal

Game blog: Observations as Clemson is dealt painful loss at N.C. State

This is an early season game that followers of the ACC had been pointing to since the schedules were announced. Clemson was coming off its sixth consecutive conference championship, and N.C. State finished 2020 with an 8-4 record and returning a nice blend of skill position players on offense and nine starters on defense. Would the Wolfpack become the team that knocks the Tigers off the pedestal?
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Look: 400-Pound College Football Freshman Goes Viral

The Florida Gators easily beat Florida Atlantic in their 2021 college football season opener. But that opener also saw the debut of one of the biggest players in the sport today. Late in the first half, freshman defensive tackle Dez Watson got his first snaps on the field. Fans were...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Mccord
Person
Nick Saban
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State Football#American Football#Clemson Alabama Watch#Sooners#Osu#Heisman Trophy#C J#Alabama Game
Yardbarker

Urban Meyer's temper reportedly rubbed Jaguars players, coaches 'the wrong way'

Urban Meyer hasn't been a head coach in the NFL for long, but there are already questions about the Jacksonville Jaguars bench boss's transition to the league. Meyer is reportedly "rubbing the Jacksonville Jaguars staff and players the wrong way" because of his temper and unfamiliarity with the NFL level, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.
NFL
AP

Ex-NFL player McCants, 53, found dead in Florida home

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Former NFL player Keith McCants was found dead Thursday at his home in Florida after a suspected drug overdose, investigators said. He was 53. The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said in an email that deputies were called to a St. Petersburg home about 5:10 a.m. Thursday. McCants was dead inside the house, where others also apparently lived who made the 911 call.
NFL
The Spun

Watch: College Football Kicker Ejected After Opening Kickoff

Those watching tonight’s game between USC and Stanford were treated to possibly the quickest ejection in college football history. College football fans know the targeting rule very well. It’s one of the most controversial rules in the sport and often ends up with officials making a questionable call. On the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Coach Has Lost ‘All Credibility’

Times are tough at the Florida State football program right now. The Seminoles fell to 0-3 on the season with Saturday’s loss to Wake Forest. Florida State opened the season with a close loss to Notre Dame, appearing to show some improvement. However, Mike Norvell’s team was upset by Jacksonville State in Week 2 and then lost to the Demon Deacons in Week 3.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
College Football
Sports
Boston College
Sports
University of Oklahoma
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA
The Spun

College Football Player Reportedly Killed Early Sunday Morning

The Charleston Southern football program is dealing with the tragic death of freshman defensive lineman Lorvens Florestal, who was shot and killed early this morning. According to a release from CSU, Florestal was the victim of a random act of violence. The Delray Beach (Fla.) native was an innocent bystander, according to witnesses.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Dabo Swinney sends strong message to Lyn-J Dixon

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney did not mince his words after Saturday’s blowout win over South Carolina State. Asked about Tigers running back Lyn-J Dixon, who carried the ball just four times, Swinney did not hold back. Dixon was widely expected to be Clemson’s starting running back this season, especially...
NFL
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
52K+
Followers
51K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy