Seven theater companies, one stage for Chatfield's 'Almost, Maine'
CHATFIELD — Seven community theater companies will come together for two performances of one play at the Chatfield Center for the Arts. Spring Valley’s Brave Community Theatre, Spring Grove’s Ye Olde Opera House, Lanesboro Community Theatre, Theatre du Mississippi in Winona, Rochester Civic Theatre, Rochester Repertory Theatre and Chatfield’s Wit’s End Community Theatre will perform “Almost, Maine” at the Potter Auditorium on Friday and Saturday.www.postbulletin.com
Comments / 0