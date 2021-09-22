CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chatfield, MN

Seven theater companies, one stage for Chatfield's 'Almost, Maine'

By John Molseed
Post-Bulletin
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHATFIELD — Seven community theater companies will come together for two performances of one play at the Chatfield Center for the Arts. Spring Valley’s Brave Community Theatre, Spring Grove’s Ye Olde Opera House, Lanesboro Community Theatre, Theatre du Mississippi in Winona, Rochester Civic Theatre, Rochester Repertory Theatre and Chatfield’s Wit’s End Community Theatre will perform “Almost, Maine” at the Potter Auditorium on Friday and Saturday.

www.postbulletin.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Biden receives COVID-19 booster shot

President Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as he received his booster shot. In New York, thousands of hospital workers have been told to get vaccinated or be fired from their jobs. Errol Barnett reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winona, MN
City
Rochester, MN
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
Winona, MN
Entertainment
City
Spring Grove, MN
City
Chatfield, MN
State
Mississippi State
Rochester, MN
Entertainment
State
Maine State
City
Spring Valley, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theaters#Volunteers#Brave Community Theatre#Ye Olde Opera House#Rochester Civic Theatre#Speck

Comments / 0

Community Policy