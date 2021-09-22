Minor league baseball came back. Would fans care? Akron gives a clue – Terry Pluto

TRIPLE-A — TACOMA RAINIERS. RECAP: DH Taylor Trammell hit a 3-run walkoff home run with 1 out in the bottom of the 9th inning as Tacoma defeated Sacramento 7–4 on Tuesday night. C Jose Godoy (3x4, 2 2B, 2 RBI) and RF Dillon Thomas (2x4, 2B) each recorded multi-hit games, while Trammell (1x3, 2 R, HR, 3 RBI, 2 BB), 2B Alen Hanson (1x3, R, 3B, RBI), 3B Kevin Padlo (1x4, 2 R, RBI, BB), SS Jack Reinheimer (1x4, R) and CF Luis Liberato (1x3, R, BB) each collected 1 of the Rainiers 10 hits. Starter Asher Wojciechowski (4.0,6,2,2,1,6) allowed 2 runs on 6 hits while walking 1 and striking out 6 over 4.0 innings. RH Zack Weiss (1.0,1,0,0,0,3), RH Nick Duron (1.0,1,1,1,2,0), RH Matt Festa (2.0,2,1,1,0,4,HR) and RH Darin Gillies (1.0,1,0,0,0,1) combined to allow 2 runs over 5.0 innings in relief. Gillies improved to 3–0 with Tacoma after recording the win with a scoreless 9th inning.
Comments / 0