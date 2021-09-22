CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minor league baseball came back. Would fans care? Akron gives a clue – Terry Pluto

By Terry Pluto, The Plain Dealer
 6 days ago
AKRON, Ohio – No minor league baseball in 2020. Not a single game. Not a single fan. Not a single dollar being made. While most fans have know of Major League Baseball’s challenges coping with COVID-19 in 2020 leading to a 60-game season without fans, the minors shut down. The...

