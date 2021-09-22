What’s the problem with Ohio State’s field turf at Ohio Stadium, and will it be fixed this season?

Choosing a new name for FirstEnergy Stadium for me is a no-brainer (“Should FirstEnergy Stadium revert to Browns Stadium?” Editorial Board Roundtable, Sept. 25). My first choice would have been Paul Brown Stadium, but that is already used elsewhere. So, what is the next iconic name that has been associated with the Browns and the city of Cleveland? You could say Otto Graham. But for me it’s easy - Jim Brown. He has bridged the gap between the longtime Browns fans from the ‘50s and ‘60s and their last championship win to young Browns fans today.

NFL ・ 4 HOURS AGO