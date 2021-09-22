CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What’s the problem with Ohio State’s field turf at Ohio Stadium, and will it be fixed this season?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Tulsa running back Deneric Prince took a dump-off pass, headed up field and had no Ohio State defenders within 15 yards. Yet when Prince attempt to plant a foot and cut back inside, he instead wiped out flat on his face. On the first play of the...

Ohio State football to debut All-Scarlet Color-Rush jerseys for home game against Penn State

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Every season Ohio State football has at least one game where it wears an alternate jersey. Fans have seen the all-black jerseys, gray jerseys infused with a pattern on them and the most recently added all-white jerseys worn against Michigan State last season. Now it’ll add another version of that with an All-Scarlet Color-Rush jersey for its home game against Penn State on October 30.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

What’s up with Ohio State football’s Steele Chambers, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and TreVeyon Henderson: Buckeye Bits

COLUMBUS, Ohio — I was skeptical about the 2021 impact of Steele Chambers as an Ohio State linebacker. The former running back did not fully commit to the linebacker room until preseason camp, at least per coach Ryan Day’s description. The Buckeyes were shifting their defense to feature only two inside linebackers, which did not seem like an immediate fit for Chambers’ skill-emerging skill set.
OHIO STATE
Rename FirstEnergy Stadium after Jim Brown, a storied player who bridges the generations

Choosing a new name for FirstEnergy Stadium for me is a no-brainer (“Should FirstEnergy Stadium revert to Browns Stadium?” Editorial Board Roundtable, Sept. 25). My first choice would have been Paul Brown Stadium, but that is already used elsewhere. So, what is the next iconic name that has been associated with the Browns and the city of Cleveland? You could say Otto Graham. But for me it’s easy - Jim Brown. He has bridged the gap between the longtime Browns fans from the ‘50s and ‘60s and their last championship win to young Browns fans today.
NFL
Bradley Zimmer’s homer against brother Kyle is good for bragging rights, and the fourth brother vs. brother HR in modern MLB history

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Bradley Zimmer says he experienced a mix of emotions Monday when he blasted a 408-foot home run to right field against the Kansas City Royals. It wasn’t because Zimmer had extended Cleveland’s lead with the solo blast, it’s because the pitcher was none other than Zimmer’s older brother, KC reliever Kyle Zimmer.
MLB
What will those who want the FirstEnergy name off Browns Stadium put on the line to achieve it?

FirstEnergy’s name still remains on Browns Stadium because they bought the naming rights (”Should FirstEnergy Stadium revert to Browns Stadium?” Editorial Board Roundtable, Sept. 25). FirstEnergy is a corporation employing more than 12,000 people who, along with customers and stockholders, shared the cost of naming rights. The Browns might be able to negotiate a termination of their 17-year contract with FirstEnergy and forfeit the remaining portion of the $102 million. You can sell your stock holdings in protest. I think if you really believe those naming rights should be revoked, you, as a Northeast Ohio resident, should probably cease any and all business with this electricity provider and go solar. Good luck charging your multiple electric vehicles overnight.
NFL
Kevin Love vows to be ‘positive force’ despite uncertain role with Cleveland Cavaliers

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- Kevin Love’s calf is (finally) “good.” He doesn’t want to rehash what happened a few months ago when he pulled out of the Tokyo Olympics just 10 days into training and caused Team USA architect Jerry Colangelo to verbally assault him. Love squashed any speculation about an impending buyout. And he doesn’t know his exact role with the new-look Cleveland Cavaliers who are bringing 10 new players to camp and just drafted his long-term replacement.
NBA
