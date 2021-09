CLEVELAND, Ohio -- LeBron James and Akron Public Schools opened the I Promise School with great fanfare on July 28, 2018. But what happened after TV news cameras stopped rolling, James left to join the Los Angeles Lakers, and the faculty and staff had to actually implement their plan of how to make a difference in the lives of 223 of the most at-risk third and fourth graders in the system?

AKRON, OH ・ 15 MINUTES AGO