Environment

First day of Fall will feel more like late summer

News4Jax.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first day of Fall will feel like a late summer day. Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s with scattered to numerous showers and storms this afternoon, continuing through early Thursday morning. Slow moving storms with locally heavy rainfall could lead to flooding. Today: Cloudy with scattered showers....

www.news4jax.com

KHQ Right Now

Feels Like Fall!

A slow-moving cold front continues to deliver showers and thunderstorms through Tuesday, along with cooler temperatures, and gusty winds. Tuesday and Wednesday, daytime highs only reach into the upper 50's, before rebounding back into the 60's and 70's for the second half of the week and weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
KIVI-TV

One more summer-like fall day

Another summer-like fall day across the region Monday, then get ready to break out the sweaters and even the umbrella as a big change-up in our weather pattern arrives on Tuesday!. For today, though, look for abundant sunshine and warm temperatures which to create a very pleasant afternoon, as highs...
BOISE, ID
WTKR

First Warning Forecast: More sunshine Monday, tracking late-day storms Tuesday

Tonight will feature mostly clear skies with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. We'll start our Tuesday with sunny skies. Winds will pick up out of the southwest which will lead to muggier dew points and warmer highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Clouds will increase throughout the afternoon as a cold front approaches from the north. Late-day showers and storms will be possible especially across the peninsulas where there will also be a slight chance of severe weather. The biggest threat will be damaging wind gusts.
ENVIRONMENT
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Drier Weather Pattern With Less Humidity And Plenty Of Sunshine

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — What a difference a week makes! It is finally feeling a little bit more like fall South Florida style as temperatures were slightly cooler Monday morning and the humidity slightly lower courtesy of a cold front that moved in Sunday. South Florida woke up to temperatures mostly in the low 70s. It was 7 to 9 degrees cooler in comparison to Sunday in Broward and about 2 to 5 degrees cooler in Miami-Dade. Dewpoints have decreased as well and it does not feel as steamy as the past few weeks. Temperatures remain warm in the low 80s across the...
MIAMI, FL
News4Jax.com

Seasonal, sunny and warm 7 day stretch

Happy Monday! It’s been a gorgeous seasonal sunny start to the workweek - yay!. Afternoon highs will continue to climb into the mid to upper 80s with a few passing clouds. Once again the temperatures will cool off quickly after sunset. Temperatures will drop into the low 60s inland and low 70s along the coast with mostly clear skies.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Sunny Skies Following Overnight Storms

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — By the time you read this, the severe weather chance for the day would have wrapped up. While large hail was a concern in the overnight hours, we saw mostly downpours and lightning over the course of the morning. The rain was due to a cold front that will move through this afternoon. We will continue with a rain chance until the cold front slides through during the early afternoon hours. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) By 5:00 p.m., we should begin seeing sunny skies again. The cold front will bring cooler weather our way with highs on Wednesday hitting 71 degrees. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Thursday’s high temperature will be in the upper 60’s. I have also added in a low rain chance with light drizzle being possible as cooler air rolls in from the north. Skies should be cloudy. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Friday is looking dry with highs back to the 70’s. Highs will be near 80 on Saturday! WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Philadelphia

First Alert: Severe Storms Bring Wind, Hail Threat

The string of comfortable and clear days is coming to an end Tuesday as severe storms sweep through the region. The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert for severe storms packing the threat of hail and damaging winds for Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania suburbs, Delaware and South Jersey from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

