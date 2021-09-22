What Living in the Sonoran Desert Taught Me About Life

When we grow up and change, we make so many different relationships with our friends, family, significant others, and random people we see constantly. We have a different amount of love we give each person, but we care for them. It does not compare to any other kind of emotion or just logical sense. You cannot find a way out of it using logic because it feels like no other. We need it in our lives because it is the best thing we can do. Without love, many people are going through life, missing the best feeling of knowing someone to care for them and want to be there. Everyone has love in their life- even if we do not want it there, it helps up always. Loving people is the best thing we can do as it does not need logic, but instead, in Ted Mosby's words, "Love is non-sensical."

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO