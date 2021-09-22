What Living in the Sonoran Desert Taught Me About Life
I don’t think it’s an accident that the three monotheistic religions of Judaism, Christianity and Islam were conceived in the desert. People take pilgrimages there so that they can feel closer to God. Even the Mormons when traveling through the Mohave desert were inspired and reminded of the biblical story of Joshua. They saw the yucca with it’s branches outstretched looking as if it was reaching it’s arms to God, hence naming it the Joshua tree. There is something so sacred and serene about being there.goodmenproject.com
