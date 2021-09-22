Cyara Appoints Ajay Dawar to Senior Vice President of Product Amidst 25% YoY Growth for Third Year
With previous Product Strategy roles at Conga, EverString and Model N, Dawar adds deep expertise in the development and design of B2B software. Cyara, provider of the leading Automated Customer Experience (CX) Assurance Platform, has appointed Ajay Dawar to senior vice-president of product. An experienced product strategist and leader, Dawar brings over two decades of work on B2B technology products to Cyara, making him ideal for directing the company’s next phase of growth and innovation.martechseries.com
