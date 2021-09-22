Cyara Appoints Ajay Dawar to Senior Vice President of Product Amidst 25% YoY Growth for Third Year

Capgemini research shows that CMOs need to transform their skills and technology capabilities to deliver data-driven real-time marketing. The rapid growth in ecommerce during the pandemic has heightened the need for real-time insights to accommodate fast-changing customer behavior. Accordingly, CMOs’ responsibilities are shifting, and around three quarters are now responsible for contributing to business growth (76%) and data and technology (74%). This is according to the latest Capgemini Research Institute report, A new playbook for chief marketing officers: Why CMOs should enable real-time marketing to drive sustained growth. Despite the CMO’s new data-focused responsibilities, only 12% of marketers have the requisite data access, capabilities, and talent to drive and extract high value from real-time marketing.

MARKETS ・ 4 HOURS AGO