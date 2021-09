You made it pretty clear Sunday how you feel about your football team, didn’t you, Pittsburgh?. More than 10,000 of you had tickets but were no-shows at Heinz Field for AFC North division action against the Cincinnati Bengals on a spectacular autumn day. The 58,000 of you who did come out didn’t need long to wish you, too, had stayed away. You were hoarse by halftime from booing the offense’s pathetic play on an afternoon that made you wish for the Duck Hodges days. You had hardly any energy left to boo the defense, which was playing with guys who could have been in the Witness Protection Program, after it gave up a killer 34-yard touchdown pass with 37 seconds left before halftime.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO