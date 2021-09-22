CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MN Hospital System Reintroduces COVID Visitor Limits

By Ashley Hanley
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCentraCare is reviving visitor restrictions amid the COVID-19 surge. Starting Tuesday, CentraCare and Carris Health hospitals will only allow one healthy adult visitor per patient in hospital settings. That number is increased to two for minor patients. The hospital system, which operates facilities mostly around Central Minnesota, says it must take health measures due to positive cases in our communities. All visitors must week a mask. Also, long-term care facilities will have their own policies.

milwaukeeindependent.com

Strain on the System: COVID-19 cases continue to climb with Wisconsin hospitals filling to capacity

Hospitals in northeast and central Wisconsin are nearing capacity as COVID-19 infections spike in the region. It is a heartbreaking situation whenever an ICU needs to transfer a patient, according to Dr. Imran Andrabi, president and CEO. And recently, transferring patients has required “begging and pleading” as other hospitals face similar challenges brought on by the current wave of COVID-19 infections. More than 1,000 Wisconsinites are hospitalized with COVID-19, and more than 90 percent of the state’s ICU beds are full, as reported by the Wisconsin Hospital Association.
KWQC

Local health systems release COVID-19 hospitalization data

An Eldridge woman was arrested Monday after police say she stole more than $43,000 from a woman under her care. Jumer’s Casino & Hotel has a new name. Officials at the Scott County Humane Society said the shelter is full and they need people to come in to adopt the many dogs and cats.
ELDRIDGE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Softball#Mn Hospital System#Carris Health#Keyc News 12#Ktoe News#Msu
CBS Minnesota

COVID-19 In MN: Nearly 800 Patients With The Virus Need Hospitalization

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — While federal health officials discuss COVID-19 vaccine booster shot advisability, health officials in Minnesota on Wednesday reported 1,642 additional virus cases and 14 more deaths. The update from the Minnesota Department of Health puts the total reported cases at 692,029 and deaths attributed to the virus at 8,025 since the pandemic began. Surging cases due to the Delta variant have been accompanied by rising hospitalizations. As of Tuesday, there are 214 patients with the virus requiring intensive care unit beds, with an additional 580 patients needing non-ICU beds. That’s compared to less than 100 total COVID patients...
MINNESOTA STATE
WLOS.com

Visitors of one NC hospital must be vaccinated against COVID-19

A hospital in eastern North Carolina will require visitors to be vaccinated against COVID-19. UNC Health Southeastern in Lumberton announced the new policy will start Sept. 21. A press release from the hospital says the system was "forced" to make the decision due to low vaccination rates in the area.
PUBLIC HEALTH
easternshorepost.com

COVID-19 Resurgence Straining Hospital, Health Care System

Like hospitals across the nation, Riverside Health System is seeing an influx of COVID-19 cases due to the highly contagious delta variant. Riverside officials urged people to take precautions against COVID-19 as case numbers rise and urged eligible people “to receive the vaccine as soon as possible,” according to a press release.
HEALTH SERVICES
FierceHealthcare

KFF: System-wide costs of preventable COVID-19 hospitalizations nearly tripled to $5.7B in August

The U.S. healthcare system has spent roughly $5.7 billion through August treating COVID-19 hospitalizations that could have been prevented with vaccines, according to new Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) estimates. The bulk of this spending, about $3.7 billion, came in August alone as hospitals provided care to approximately 187,000 preventable cases,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wearegreenbay.com

‘Serious surge in COVID-19 in the coming days’: ThedaCare asks for community action, hospitals nearing limit

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – ThedaCare is asking for the communities’ help as COVID-19 cases keep on rising, and are putting stress on local health systems. According to ThedaCare, they are seeing an increase in patients including COVID inpatient and intensive care. ThedaCare says they are closing in on staffed-bed capacity to care for inpatient and COVID-19 patients.
NEENAH, WI
myfox28columbus.com

Ohio hospital systems call for masking, vaccinations as COVID numbers surge

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Healthcare systems across Athens, Fairfield, Gallia, Hocking, Jackson, Madison, Mason (W.Va.) Meigs, Noble, Pickaway, Ross, Scioto, Vinton, and Washington counties are coming together for the first time and are asking members of the community to do their part in slowing the spread of COVID-19. In a statement released by the health systems, they said with the latest surge in COVID-19 cases, hospitals, emergency departments, and urgent cares are hitting record numbers. The statement said many hospitalized patients are experiencing a higher degree of illness than in the past and it is taking a toll on healthcare workers.
OHIO STATE
WVNT-TV

Raleigh General Hospital implements no visitor policy due to rising COVID-19 cases

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Due to rising COVID-19 cases in the surrounding region, Raleigh General Hospital has reinstated their no-visitor/limited visitor policy. “As always, the safety of our patients, providers and team members continues to be our top priority as we continue to navigate this pandemic, and we will not waver in this commitment,” said Simon Ratliff, CEO of Raleigh General Hospital.
BECKLEY, WV
FierceHealthcare

How many employees have hospitals lost to vaccine mandates? Here are the numbers so far

The past several months have seen thousands of hospitals announce COVID-19 vaccination requirements for staff and clinicians as a condition of employment. Although controversial, the policies picked up steam when Pfizer and BioNTech’s Comirnaty received a full regulatory approval and then really kicked into gear when the Biden administration made workforce vaccination a requirement for Medicare and Medicaid participation.
HEALTH SERVICES
Pioneer Press

MN COVID hospitalizations now highest of 2021

Ten more Minnesota COVID-19 deaths were reported Monday and 2,474 new coronavirus infections were recorded by the state Department of Health. The latest deaths range in age from their early 30s to their late 80s with eight residing in private homes, one in long-term care and one in a behavioral health facility. Nine of the deaths occurred in September and one in August.
MINNESOTA STATE
WTOV 9

Local hospitals continue to be stretched to their limits

WHEELI(NG, W.Va. — After leading the nation in vaccinations, West Virginia has moved to the top of a new leaderboard. The state leads in COVID-19 cases per capita. WVU Medicine put out a Facebook post Thursday night that's been shared more than 10,000 saying their hospitals are being stretched beyond their limits.
WHEELING, WV

