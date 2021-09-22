MN Hospital System Reintroduces COVID Visitor Limits

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Healthcare systems across Athens, Fairfield, Gallia, Hocking, Jackson, Madison, Mason (W.Va.) Meigs, Noble, Pickaway, Ross, Scioto, Vinton, and Washington counties are coming together for the first time and are asking members of the community to do their part in slowing the spread of COVID-19. In a statement released by the health systems, they said with the latest surge in COVID-19 cases, hospitals, emergency departments, and urgent cares are hitting record numbers. The statement said many hospitalized patients are experiencing a higher degree of illness than in the past and it is taking a toll on healthcare workers.

