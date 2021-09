The #2 seed South Central Falcons started the 2021 IESA postseason winning their quarterfinal game of the Teutopolis 2A Regional against Brownstown-St. Elmo 15-0 in three innings on Wednesday. The shutout win was the 10th of the season for SCMS. Garrett Shumate got the win on the mound, facing just 11 batters in his three innings of work, allowing one hit and giving up one walk while striking out 4. Trevan Sidwell was 3 for 3 at the plate in the game with 2 RBI while Chase Guerrettaz had 3 RBI and Sebastian Kruger drove in 2 runs. SCMS is now 20-1 on the season and will play either Windsor/Stew-Stras or Altamont in the second semifinal game on Saturday at 12:00pm in T-Town.

BASEBALL ・ 14 DAYS AGO