CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

LIVE MARKETS-Nasdaq 100 futures: Bouncy, bouncy

Life Style Extra
 9 days ago

* U.S. equity index futures point to an opening snap back. Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to. you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. NASDAQ 100 FUTURES: BOUNCY, BOUNCY (0835 EDT/1235 GMT) With a more than 2% slide on...

www.lse.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Life Style Extra

US close: Stocks mixed after dire previous session

(Sharecast News) - Wall Street trading finished in a mixed state on Wednesday, following the S&P 500's worst session in four months. At the close, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.26% at 34,390.72 and the S&P 500 added 0.16% to 4,359.46, while the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.24% to 14,512.44.
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Quantum Blockchain shares soar on Bitcoin mining patent

Quantum Blockchain Technologies PLC - London-based cryptocurrency researcher and investor - Stock surges 18% following the Thursday announcement of its patent application relating to Bitcoin mining algorithm optimisation. The company describes its first patent application as a "major breakthrough" with the ability to create a "very material optimisation" of the bitcoin mining algorithm resulting in faster and more efficient mining. The application, named ASIC UltraBoost, was filed with the UK patent office with the aim to then extend this internationally.
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

LONDON MARKET MIDDAY: Stocks mixed; Oxford Nanopore soars on debut

(Alliance News) - Stocks in London were mixed at midday in London as investors remain worried surging inflation will lead to interest rate hikes, while Oxford Nanopore shares jumped as it began life as a publicly listed company. The FTSE 100 index was up 20.00 points, or 0.3%, at 7,128.16....
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Index Futures#Futures Market#Nasdaq Futures#Treasury#Reuters#Cme#Rsi
MarketWatch

Hair-products maker Olaplex IPO prices above range to raise $1.5 billion

Olaplex Holdings Inc. said Thursday its initial public offering priced at $21 a share, above the proposed price range of $17-$19 a share, that had been raised from an original $14-$16 a share earlier this week. The Santa Barbara, Calif.-based hair-products maker also upsized the deal to 73.7 million shares, up from earlier plans to offer 67 million shares. The company raised $1.5 billion with lead underwriters Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and Barclays. The will start trading on the Nasdaq later Thursday under the symbol OLPX. After the IPO, investment funds affiliated with Advent International Corp. will own about 78.2% of the company's shares if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares of common stock.
MARKETS
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Future trends of Sheet Lamination Market: Get ready for the future

The economic world for the Sheet Lamination market has never evolved as quickly and as deeply as today. Despite the obvious disruptions caused by COVID-19, the future for Sheet Lamination Industry looks bright in coming years. More importantly, how will you prepare for this?. The Sheet Lamination business is facing...
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Loopup Group (LOOP)

LoopUp Group PLC (AIM: LOOP.L), the cloud platform for premium specialist communications, announces that it has today posted a circular to shareholders (the "Circular"), including a notice of general meeting in connection with the capital raising announced on 30 September 2021. The Circular is available on the Company's website, https://loopup.com/en/investors/documents/.
STOCKS
NBC Miami

$80 Oil Is Sending the Market Toward Demand Destruction, Morgan Stanley Says

With winter ahead and a gas crunch in Europe, the demand picture appears promising. But demand destruction could be imminent as prices climb higher, some experts are warning. Higher energy prices will also fuel even higher inflation, which poses a significant threat to demand. The current energy market picture is...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Olaplex stock jumps 22% at trading debut

Shares of haircare company Olaplex Holdings Inc. jumped 22.1% out of the gate, as trading began on Thursday. Olaplex's IPO priced at $21 a share, exceeding the proposed price range of $17-to-$19 per share, which had been raised earlier this week from $14-to-$16 per share. Olaplex is trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker "OLPX." The company raised $1.5 billion with lead underwriters Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and Barclays. Olaplex joins a slew of companies that have recently gone public, including Warby Parker and Amplitude just this week. The Renaissance IPO ETF has slipped 0.6% for the year to date while the benchmark S&P 500 index has gained 15.1% for the period.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow loses grip on 34,000, S&P 500 skids below 100-day MA as indexes head for worst September in 10 years

The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Thursday was down over 400 points and the S&P 500 index was trading beneath an intermediate-term trend line, putting both bechmarks on track to post their worst September declines since 2011, according to Dow Jones Market Data. At last check, the Dow was down 440 points, or 1.3%, to reach around 33,946, down 4% on the month, and on the verge of the ugliest September performance since the index tumbled 6% in September of 2011. The S&P 500 index was trading 0.7% lower Thursday to reach around 4,326, with that downward pressure pushing the broad-market benchmark below its 100-day moving average at 4,344.58. Market technicians view moving averages as dividing lines between bullish and bearish momentum in an asset. The S&P 500's slump on Thursday was contributing to a 4.3% drop for the month and setting the stage for its worst September since a 7.2% drop in 2011.
STOCKS
GOBankingRates

Most Successful Penny Stocks Ever

A penny stock is technically any stock trading for below $5 per share, although some actually trade for pennies per share. Penny stocks are generally shunned by mainstream investors as there is...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

London midday: Stocks extend gains; Next rallies after lifting guidance

(Sharecast News) - London stocks had extended gains by midday on Wednesday, underpinned by strong performances from the likes of Next and AstraZeneca. The FTSE 100 was up 0.9% at 7,089.06. Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said: "If investing is often about climbing a wall of worry, then...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow industrials attempt to bounce back after Tuesday's yield-driven selloff

U.S. stock benchmarks were trading higher early Wednesday, following the worst selloff for the S&P 500 in roughly four months, as surging bond yields spooked investors. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading 0.3% higher at 34,398, the S&P 500 index was gaining 0.4%, following its worst daily percentage decline since May 12. The Nasdaq Composite Index was trading 0.6% higher near the start of Wednesday's action, at 14,827. Yields began their ascent last week, following a Federal Reserve meeting that indicated the central bank was ready to begin backing away from its accommodative policy put in place to help the economy cope with the pandemic. On Wednesday, the 10-year Treasury yield was edging back at around 1.52%. Bond prices move in the opposite direction of yields.
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

London open: Stocks gain as AstraZenca, Next rally

(Sharecast News) - London stocks racked up healthy gains in early trade on Wednesday, with AstraZeneca and Next pacing the advance. At 0840 BST, the FTSE 100 was up 0.7% at 7,075.87. Investors were mulling over the latest industry figures from the British Retail Consortium, which showed that retail prices...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy