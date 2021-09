LSLPD will be hosting a community blood drive on September 23, 2021 1:00 - 7:00. The need for blood is always real. You must make an appointment and wear a mask. Walk-ins will NOT be accepted. We have to limit the number of people in the room. Go to the following link to schedule your appointment and enter the sponsor code: LSLPD or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.