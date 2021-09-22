CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Will you do my hair?' Women entrepreneurs collaborate on one-stop hair shop in Tallmadge

beaconjournal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNine months ago, Tierra Brown asked Denise Watkins a question that women have been posing to each other for centuries. From that simple request, the two women realized they both made and sold wigs out of their homes and had similar business goals. But instead of becoming competitors, Watkins and...

www.beaconjournal.com

beaconjournal.com

Public dedication of Rubber Worker Statue, Akron Stories Project to take place Oct. 9

A public dedication of the Rubber Worker Statue and Akron Stories Project will be held at South Main and East Mill streets at 10 a.m. Oct. 9. Following the outdoor gathering, a VIP reception and private screening of Akron Stories — an interactive collection of the voices of the men and women who worked in the city’s rubber industry — will begin at 11 a.m. in the Akron Summit County Public Library. Anyone who bought a commemorative brick for the outdoor installation should have received two tickets for the indoor event. Others can purchase tickets for $25, which includes food and beverage for those who RSVP in advance at https://bit.ly/39NoJ4N.
AKRON, OH

