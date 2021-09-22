CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Those BaubleBar Stackable Rings Julia Roberts Wore Are on Sale for a Limited Time

By Jennifer Chan
Cover picture for the articleProducts in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Sometimes a little sparkle can go a long way. Just ask Julia Roberts, who famously wore these dainty stackable rings by BaubleBar all the way back in 2019, causing them to sell out in just 72 hours. If you've never forgotten the power of Roberts' look and have been holding out on updating your fall accessories, you're in luck: The brand's best-selling rings are all on sale — but for a limited time only.

