CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Solana-based data network Pyth says a bug caused bitcoin's price to crash 90% to $5,402 on its feed to DeFi developers

By Shalini Nagarajan
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A3k7r_0c4CfAwz00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x9JZI_0c4CfAwz00

STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images

  • A bug caused bitcoin to plunge 90% on Solana-based network Pyth, which provides pricing data to DeFi developers.
  • Pyth, which gets market data from CoinShares, FTX and other exchanges, briefly showed bitcoin at $5,402 on Monday.
  • "Several Solana programs relying on Pyth prices were impacted by this incident," the network said.
  • Sign up here for our daily newsletter, 10 Things Before the Opening Bell .

Real-time market data provider Pyth Network said Wednesday a bug caused an error that caused its feed to DeFi developers to show a significantly incorrect price for bitcoin , impacting many solana-run projects.

The network, connected to some of the biggest names in crypto and finance, showed a plunge of about 90% for bitcoin to $5,402 on Monday. Other platforms showed the token trading around $43,000, down 8%.

Pyth, which launched on the solana blockchain, provides pricing data for DeFi developers' smart contracts by drawing on market activity data from exchanges and professional traders. Its data sources include Sam-Bankman Fried's FTX, CoinShares, Jane Street, Jump Trading Group, and Virtu Financial.

In a Medium post explaining what went wrong , Pyth said the bitcoin pricing incident was caused by a combination of two factors: two data providers publishing a near-zero price for the token, and the network's aggregation logic tool giving too much weight to these contributions.

The data providers ran into problems related to how decimals are handled, Pyth said.

"Several Solana programs relying on Pyth prices were impacted by this incident," it said in the post.

"The impact was exacerbated due to some programs relying on the aggregate price feed without using the confidence (metric), which allowed liquidations to occur even though the published price was highly uncertain."

One project built on solana, called Bonfida, tweeted on Monday that the price decline "caused a series of liquidation events on the Audaces protocol BTC-PERP market (unfortunately working as intended)." Audaces is a liquidation engine and Bonfida's perpetual futures platform .

Core developers are making changes to reduce the chances of incorrect prices being generated by software errors, and they are improving monitoring tools, Pyth said.

Bitcoin's price returned to normal on Pyth Wednesday, last displaying a level of $42,322 . The digital asset lost ground this week, driven by market worries about the spillover of Evergrande's debt crisis .

The error on Pyth's decentralized system came in for heavy backlash on Twitter , with some questioning how Pyth is still in operation .

Twenty trading firms, exchanges, and market makers have partnered with the firm as data providers, according to Pyth's website. It added another well-known name to its roster Tuesday, when it announced a partnership with digital assets merchant bank Galaxy Digital to provide data for its DeFi traders.

Read More: A trader who warned of the 2017 and 2021 bitcoin bull market tops shares 4 altcoins he's bullish on for the long-term - but breaks down why Evergrande's crisis is keeping him away from crypto at the moment

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

What Is Proof of Work (PoW) in Crypto?

Decentralization was a key part of the original vision for cryptocurrencies. To accomplish that, there needed to be a way to confirm transactions without the involvement of financial institutions. The first solution to this challenge was called proof of work. Proof of work (PoW) is a form of adding new...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Aggregation#Defi#Str Nurphoto#Getty Images#Coinshares#Ftx#Pyth Network#Sam Bankman Fried#Jump Trading Group#Virtu Financial#Btc#Twitter#Galaxy Digital
The Independent

Bitcoin news - live: BTC price tumbles as China central bank launches crackdown on cryptocurrency

After showing signs of recovery following the announcement from China’s central bank that all crypto-related transactions are illegal in the country, the prices of bitcoin and several other cryptocurrencies are sliding down again on Tuesday.While bitcoin showed signs of recovery to its pre-Friday crash levels of $45,000, the cryptocurrency has slid down again in value to about $42,000 in the last 24 hours.The global cryptocurrency market is down by about 4 per cent in the last 24 hours.Several cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum (ether), Cardano (ada), and dogecoin (doge) are down by nearly 3 to 4 per cent compared to their...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Robinhood Reports 'Partial Outage' For Cryptocurrency Trading On Its Platform

Commission-free retail brokerage Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) reported a "partial outage" on its cryptocurrency trading platform early Monday. What Happened: According to a status update on Robinhood’s website at 12 p.m. ET, the platform is investigating an issue with cryptocurrency trading. “We are experiencing issues with crypto trading. We are...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
CoinTelegraph

Analyst says $42K must hold to keep Bitcoin price from sweeping its swing low

Bitcoin bulls continued to battle with bears near the $43,000 support level on Sept. 27 as China’s crackdown on all things cryptocurrency put a halt to last week’s positive price movements and has stifled growth into the day. According to Eric Krown, a cryptocurrency trader and host of Krown’s Crypto...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Deutsche Bank: If Bitcoin Is Digital Gold, Ethereum Is Digital Silver

A new report from Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) Research reasons that if Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is the 21st century “digital gold,” then Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is “digital silver.”. What Happened: Marion Laboure, a market strategist at Deutsche Bank, outlined how digital currencies could shape the future of payments in a...
CURRENCIES
Street.Com

Adoption of Bitcoin’s Lightning Network Continues To Surge

A report from Glassnode, a cryptocurrency data analytics service, shows that the use and adoption of Bitcoin's Lightning Network have dramatically increased in the last year. Learn how smart money is playing the crypto game. Subscribe to our premium newsletter - Crypto Investor. Perhaps the two most important statistics when...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Here's Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Are Crashing All Of A Sudden

Major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) are crashing early morning on Friday. What Happened: The plunge in the cryptocurrency markets comes as the People’s Bank of China reiterated its warning on virtual assets not being legal tender in the country. This isn't the...
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Price Analysis: China FUD Caused Heavy Liquidations, Is the Bottom In?

Just as Bitcoin rallied slightly above $45k on Friday, recycled news on China’s central bank vowing to ban crypto trading for Chinese citizens came out, liquidating more than $600 million of derivative positions at the time of writing. It is crucial to remember that large liquidations tend to cause cascades...
MARKETS
codelist.biz

Bitcoin: Flash crash to $ 5,402 – that’s behind it

Bitcoin came under significant pressure at the beginning of the week. But it wasn’t as bad as the Pyth data portal had users believe: There, the Bitcoin rate briefly dropped below the $ 6,000 mark on Monday. On Monday, Pyth briefly showed its users a Bitcoin rate of only $...
CURRENCIES
cryptopotato.com

Pyth Network Explains Why Bitcoin Flash-Crashed to $5,400 on September 20th

Pyth Network saw a sudden flash-crash in Bitcoin’s oracle data feed where the price was reduced to $5,400. The entire market has been fairly uncertain throughout the past week, though one event stands out from the rest. On September 20th, Bitcoin’s price crashed to around $5,400 on Pyth Network oracle’s BTC/USD feed.
MARKETS
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

30K+
Followers
6K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy