Modi's Visit to the U.S. Comes at a Critical Juncture | Opinion

By Caroline Glick
 6 days ago
Joe Biden and his team should follow Donald Trump's example and treat allied leaders as equals.

New York Post

John Bolton warns Taliban may get nuclear weapons amid Afghanistan withdrawal

Former national security adviser John Bolton blasted President Biden’s botched handling of the military withdrawal from Afghanistan and said it could lead to the Taliban getting nuclear weapons. “The Taliban in control of Afghanistan threatens the possibility of terrorists taking control of Pakistan … that means maybe 150 nuclear weapons...
The Independent

India's Modi targets neighbors at UN, but not by name

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi didn't directly mention Pakistan or China in his Saturday speech to the United Nations General Assembly but the targets of his address were clear.He called upon the international community to help the women, children and minorities of Afghanistan and said that it was imperative the country not be used as a base from which to spread terror.“We also need to be alert and ensure that no country tries to take advantage of the delicate situation there, and use it as a tool for its own selfish interests,” he said in an apparent reference...
AFP

India warns on Afghanistan as Pakistan appeals to work with Taliban

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the United Nations Saturday that no country should exploit the turmoil in Afghanistan for its own advantage after Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan appealed for nations to work with the Taliban. "We also need to be alert and ensure that no country tries to take advantage of the delicate situation there and use it as a tool for its own selfish interests."
Joe Biden
Donald Trump
Narendra Modi
The Independent

UN and Afghanistan's Taliban, figuring out how to interact

It's been little more than a month since Kalashnikov-toting Taliban fighters in their signature heavy beards, hightop sneakers and shalwar kameezes descended on the Afghan capital and cemented their takeover. Now they’re vying for a seat in the club of nations and seeking what no country has given them as they attempt to govern for a second time: international recognition of their rule.The Taliban wrote to the United Nations requesting to address the U.N. General Assembly meeting of leaders that is underway in New York They argue they have all the requirements needed for recognition of a government. The...
newyorkcitynews.net

PM Modi's visit to US very successful: FS Shringla

New York [US], September 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi's three-day visit to the United States has been very successful and comprehensive, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Saturday. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi address to the General Assembly marks the culmination of a very successful and very comprehensive tour...
sacramentosun.com

PM Modi concludes US visit, departs for India

New York [US], September 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday left New York for India on completion of his three-day visit to the United States during which he held bilateral meetings and addressed the UN General Assembly. During the packed visit, PM Modi held bilateral meetings with various...
buffalonynews.net

PM Modi's US visit gives new momentum to bilateral ties

New York/Washington [US], September 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first visit to the US since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic saw the bilateral ties getting new momentum with Quad leaders announcing ambitious initiatives during their first in-person meeting to take forward their vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific and meet 21st-century challenges.
dallassun.com

India, US call on Taliban

Washington [US], September 25 (ANI): India and the United States called on the Taliban to ensure Afghan territory is not used to threaten and attack any country, to shelter or train terrorist groups, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said, adding that the government in Afghanistan did not appear to be an "inclusive one".
AFP

India says Biden agrees on Pakistan concerns in Afghanistan

India said Friday that US President Joe Biden and other leaders agreed to keep a careful eye on Pakistan, adding that its historic rival has been an "instigator" of trouble in Afghanistan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held his first in-person meeting with Biden and then took part in a broader "Quad" summit with the leaders of Australia and Japan. During the talks, Modi shared concerns about extremist elements in Afghanistan after the Taliban's takeover last month, Indian officials said. "There was a clear sense that a more careful look and a more careful examination and monitoring of Pakistan's role in Afghanistan -- Pakistan's role on the issue of terrorism -- had to be kept," Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla told reporters after the White House talks. The Quad will keep track of the "important point which sometimes gets overlooked when you see Pakistan projecting itself as a facilitator whereas it has really been in many senses an instigator of some of the problems in our neighborhood and beyond," he said.
Afghanistan
Cuba
China
India
albuquerqueexpress.com

PM Modi invites Kamala to visit India

Washington [US], September 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday praised US Vice President Kamala Harris as a "source of inspiration" while extending an invitation to her to visit India. PM Modi met US Vice President Kamala Harris here, a day ahead of his highly anticipated bilateral meet with...
Newsweek

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

